By Nicholas Kulish / NY Times News Service, AL-KHARJ, Saudi Arabia

This is what it takes to run a megadairy in the scorching desert: 180,000 Holstein cows, precisely cooled cowsheds, water pumped from deep underground, feed from Argentina and a state-of-the-art refrigeration system. To transport chilled milk and other products all over the Arabian Peninsula, add 9,000 vehicles.

None other than Saudi King Salman’s favored son, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has held up the dairy, Almarai, as a model for a country trying to wean itself from oil dependence.

However, even companies such as Almarai, with no apparent connection to petroleum, rely on the cheap energy provided by the kingdom.

That is coming to an end. Low oil prices and an increasingly costly war in Yemen have torn a yawning hole in the Saudi budget and created a crisis that has led to cuts in public spending, reductions in take-home pay and benefits for government workers and a host of new fees and fines. Huge subsidies for fuel, water and electricity that encourage overconsumption are being curtailed.

For Almarai, one of the top brands in the Middle East, that will mean US$133 million from the bottom line this year, company officials said.

Mohammed’s economic reform plan has sent tremors through a nation whose citizens have long enjoyed a cosseted lifestyle underwritten by the state.

“The government is moving very fast at reforming things in Saudi Arabia while the people are finding themselves left behind,” said Lama al-Sulaiman, a businesswoman and board member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Life as usual and business as usual can no longer continue.”

Rewriting the social contract carries high risks for the 31-year-old deputy crown prince, who has staked his reputation on transforming the economy.

“People are looking to see if he can do it,” said Ibrahim al-Nahas, a political science professor at King Saud University in Riyadh. “If so, his future would be king. If not, his future would be lost.”

The vast subterranean seas of petroleum in the nation have seeped into almost every part of the Saudi economy. Crude oil does more than deliver billions of US dollars in profits to Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, and Sabic, the chemical giant; it also buttresses energy-intensive sectors, such as cement production and aluminum smelting.

Saudi Arabia burns barrel after barrel of crude oil for electricity, one of the few countries to do so in large quantities. Commercial air conditioners cool shopping malls as temperatures outside soar past 38oC in the summer and children go sledding at Snow City, a frigid new recreation center in the capital. Much of the drinking water needed to keep the desert nation alive comes from energy-draining desalination and the sports utility vehicles idling in Riyadh’s enormous traffic snarls drain gasoline.

“It is striking the extent to which every major industry relies on cheap energy, whether directly or indirectly,” said Glada Lahn, coauthor of a study for Chatham House, a London think tank, which said that the kingdom could become a net importer of oil within a few decades if it did not make significant changes.

Saudi Arabia’s about-face last month at an OPEC meeting in Algeria, agreeing to cut production to raise the price of crude, showed the urgency policymakers in the country are feeling.

Mohammed this year announced plans to sell off a small piece of the country’s economic crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, to free up money for investment.