Down jacket and garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) on Friday reported record profit for last year and said that earnings could climb even higher this year.
Net income grew 30.89 percent year-on-year to NT$1.01 billion (US$33.62 million) last year, the highest in the company’s history, and earnings per share rose 30.89 percent to NT$9.73, the highest since it was listed on the main bourse in 2016, Quang Viet said in an e-mailed statement.
While consolidated revenue increased 22.43 percent year-on-year to a record NT$16.26 billion last year, gross margin decreased 0.99 percentage points to 15.65 percent and operating margin improved 0.17 percentage points to 8.5 percent, the company said.
In response to strong earnings last year, the company’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 77 percent, it said.
Based on the company’s closing stock price of NT$138.5 on Friday, the proposed cash dividends suggest a yield of 5.42 percent.
Quang Viet said the COVID-19 outbreak did not significantly affect its Chinese operations, as its factories have returned to about 80 to 90 percent of production capacity.
The company said it remained optimistic about this year’s business outlook on the back of an upswing in the average selling prices, a better product portfolio and contributions from subsidiary Top One Down & Feather Co (尚弘羽絨).
Separately, textile and garment manufacturer Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) on Thursday reported net income of NT$4.299 billion for last year, down 1.8 percent from 2018, due to higher operating expenses and foreign exchange losses in the fourth quarter of last year.
Its net income last year reached the second-highest level in the company’s history, with earnings per share of NT$15.68.
The company said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of NT$11 per share, suggesting a payout ratio of 70.15 percent and a dividend yield of 2.99 percent, compared with its closing share price of NT$367.5 on Thursday.
Eclat said the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted its raw material suppliers in China, but the company is seeking alternative suppliers outside of China, expecting capacity to improve next month.
Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧) said in a note on Friday that Eclat this year would continue to benefit from supply chain consolidations at major brand clients’ — such as Nike Inc and Lululemon Athletica Inc — meaning that big suppliers such as Eclat would become bigger.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as