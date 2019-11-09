Motorola accuses Chinese rival as trial begins in US

Bloomberg

Motorola Solutions Inc told a judge in Chicago that a former employee worked as a double agent to help Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp (海能達) play catch-up on digital-radio technology for walkie-talkies.

It took decades for Motorola to develop next-generation devices for two-way communication and Hytera “came along and just took it all,” attorney Adam Alper said on Thursday at the start of a trial over the US company’s claim of trade-secret theft.

The employee, one of three Motorola engineers hired by Hytera in 2008, downloaded thousands of proprietary documents while still working for Motorola, Alper said.

“Hytera knowingly took Motorola’s confidential information and used it to create its products,” Alper told the jury.

Hytera’s attorney, Michael Allan, acknowledged that the former Motorola employees — including one that was temporarily on both companies’ payrolls — were “bad apples,” but he said any transfer of information was minor and inadvertent.

Rather than suing the engineers, Motorola waited years to file the suit, after Hytera had become more successful, to get more money in damages, Allan said.

“They want every single dollar that Hytera has earned” from the sales of its radios “going back to 2010, plus more,” Allan said.

Motorola, which sued in 2017, claims Hytera stole secret information related to two-way radios used by utility workers, construction crews and school officials. The technology can enable communication even if radio towers are not working properly during natural disasters.

The Motorola secrets it says were stolen include hands-free communications, location functionality, emergency alarms for workers in distress and the ability to connect a phone user with a group of radio users.

The case is the latest instance of a US company accusing a Chinese firm of stealing ideas as the Asian nation focuses efforts on transforming itself into a global leader in technology.

Complaints about theft of intellectual property have been a key issue in US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China.

Alper told jurors that the company developed its two-way radios by 1998 and that a decade later, Hytera still had not caught up.

Hytera’s chief executive officer lured one Motorola engineer with the promise of 600,000 shares of Hytera stock, Alper said.

Before leaving, one of the engineers spent three months downloading the documents and source code to take with him, Alper said, adding that during that time, he was also being paid by the Chinese company without Motorola’s knowledge.

Allan disputed that claim.

Hytera had its own prototype that was 75 percent complete before hiring the men, he said.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

The fight between Motorola Solutions and Hytera spans the globe, with legal cases in the US, China, Germany and Australia.

Motorola Solutions won an order that limited imports to the US of some Hytera radios, although it did not affect current models.