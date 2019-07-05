King Yuan reports record June sales of NT$2.11 billion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

IC testing service provider King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電) yesterday reported that revenue last month was NT$2.11 billion (US$67.8 million) — a June record — up 22.68 percent from NT$1.72 billion in June last year.

Revenue in the April-to-June period also reached a new quarterly high at NT$6.09 billion, rising 20.83 percent year-on-year, King Yuan said in a regulatory filing.

The company has reported double-digit percentage growth in its monthly revenue for eight months in a row and said that it expects the trend to continue in the third quarter.

Orders for chips for 5G base station testing remained steady, while automotive chips declined slightly, it said.

However, as new smartphone models are expected to hit the market in the third quarter, orders for smartphone chip testing are on the rise, it said.

SIGURD

Separately, chip testing and packaging service provider Sigurd Microelectronics Corp (矽格) on Tuesday reported improved revenue for last month as orders continued to grow for segments such as cryptocurrency chips, network communication chips, power management ICs and memory chips.

Revenue for the month was NT$801.29 million, down 9.8 percent from NT$887.96 million in June last year.

However, the annual fall was narrower than declines in April and May of more than 15 percent, Sigurd said.

Revenue for the second quarter decreased 14.7 percent year-on-year to NT$2.21 billion, but increased 9.6 percent from NT$2.04 billion in the first quarter.

Revenue in the third quarter is expected to continue improving as the semiconductor industry enters a peak season, Sigurd said.