T-Mobile vows not to use Huawei gear

Bloomberg

T-Mobile US Inc chief executive officer John Legere said that his company does not use equipment from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and will not after buying Sprint Corp to form a bigger No. 3 in the US wireless market.

“Let me be clear — we do not use Huawei or ZTE (中興) network equipment in any area of our network. Period. And we will never use it in our 5G network,” Legere said in written testimony prepared for a hearing yesterday before the US House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

The statement is in response to critics who have raised the issue of the Chinese equipment maker as a risk to national security to build opposition to the proposed US$26.5 billion merger.

Sprint parent Softbank Group Corp has “significant ties” to Huawei, as does T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG, said Carri Bennet, general counsel for the Rural Wireless Association that represents smaller competitors to the merging parties.

Huawei supplies Deutsche Telekom, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Allowing a Japanese-influenced company and German-influenced company to merge when both have significant 5G ties to Huawei appears to run counter to US national security concerns,” Bennet said in testimony submitted for the hearing.

Lawmakers and the administration of US President Donald Trump say Huawei poses a potential security threat, if only because it cannot buck orders from the Chinese government, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week urged Europeans to shun the Shenzhen-based company.

Huawei says it is privately held, does not take orders from the Beijing government and would not do so because that would ruin its business that relies on income worldwide.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering whether to effectively ban Huawei from US networks; already, the company’s gear is effectively limited to small providers attracted by low prices.

Still, critics bring up Huawei and perils that are likewise ascribed to ZTE Corp, another Chinese gear maker.

“T-Mobile, Sprint, and their parent companies refuse to commit to the American public not to use the Chinese companies in building 5G infrastructure if allowed to merge,” Protect America’s Wireless, a group that has held several news conferences critical of the merger, said in a press release on Tuesday.

The group has refused to disclose its backers.

Legere seemed to have the group in mind.

“Opponents of the transaction have set up a shadowy group that refuses to disclose its donors, to lob allegations that this transaction will allow Huawei and ZTE into US networks,” the T-Mobile chief said in his testimony.

“That’s false, and they know it is,” he added.

A US watchdog group that checks the national security implications of deals — the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US — has approved the proposed merger, the companies said in December last year.

It is not clear how much weight the security concerns will carry in the debate.

Nine US senators in a Tuesday letter raised other consequences as they urged the FCC and the US Department of Justice to kill the deal.

Problems include less competition, higher bills and lost jobs, the lawmakers said.

Legere said that the merger would produce more jobs, lower prices and competition for market leaders AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and even cable providers such as Comcast Corp.