TaiGen secures US patent protection for Furaprevir

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景) on Thursday said that its hepatitis C drug, Furaprevir (TG-2349), has secured patent protection in the US until May 2037.

Apart from the US patent on Furaprevir’s solid dispersion formulation, the drug is protected by 98 patents in other major markets, the company said.

The US market for hepatitis C treatment is dominated by Gilead Sciences Inc’s offerings and becoming increasingly saturated, a TaiGen investor relations manager said.

Therefore, a US patent would be beneficial to the market value of TaiGen’s hepatitis C therapy, said the manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Furaprevir, a NS3/4A protease inhibitor, is a component of a combination therapy being developed by a joint venture established by TaiGen and China’s HEC Pharma Co (東陽光藥), which supplies Yimitasvir (DAG-181), the NS 5 protein inhibitor that makes up the other half of the combination.

The combination therapy has begun phase 2 clinical trials in China and recruited about 80 percent of patients required for the study in about three months, the company said, adding that it would take two to three years to make the same progress in Taiwan.

Phase 2 clinical trials are expected to be completed before the end of this year, making TaiGen eligible for a US$5 million milestone payment from its Chinese partner, the company said.

The company plans to start phase 3 trials next year and expects to receive up to US$15 million in milestone payments between 2020 and 2021, it said.

TaiGen said its focus is still on China, where an estimated 10 million people could potentially be exposed to hepatitis C.

The Chinese market is anticipated to grow as local cities step up diagnostic and treatment efforts, the company said.

TaiGen shares have risen 0.23 percent this year, closing at NT$21.75 on Friday, lower than the biotech sub-index, which has gained 13.26 percent over the period.