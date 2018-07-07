Hiwin posts record profit, expects more Japan sales

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) on Thursday reported record-high revenue of NT$14.34 billion (US$470.16 million) in the first half of the year on the back of robust demand.

The Taichung-based company saw sales from January to last month jump 52.48 percent from NT$9.4 billion in the same period last year.

Last month alone, revenue soared 52.51 percent year-on-year to NT$2.7 billion from NT$1.77 billion, company filings showed.

Hiwin, known for its linear guideways and ball screws, said it expects its growth momentum to extend into the next two quarters thanks to expanded capacity and growing orders from foreign customers.

A new factory at Chiayi Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (嘉義大埔美精密機械園區) is to begin operations by the end of this month, Hiwin chairman Eric Chuo (卓永財) said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting last month.

The company would also start mass production of new ball screws with sensors that can detect short circuits by the end of the year to meet demand from German customers that have been working on “smart machinery” technologies for years, Hiwin said.

Hiwin, which last year started supplying machinery components to leading Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, expects revenue from Japanese customers to grow this year, it said.

Separately, pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) also posted strong sales performance for last month and for the first half of the year.

The company posted NT$1.49 billion in revenue for last month, up 12.41 percent from NT$1.32 billion in the same period last year, bringing cumulative revenue in the first half to NT$8.17 billion, a 27.49 percent annual increase from NT$6.41 billion.

Despite the global economic recovery, some of Airtac’s customers appear hesitant to place orders amid fears about the trade dispute between the US and China, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.