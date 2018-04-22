Judge blocks improper use of Frida Kahlo’s name

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

A Mexican judge has blocked a company associated with US toymaker Mattel Inc from commercializing the image of artist Frida Kahlo, her family said, as they seeks to halt sales of a Barbie doll styled after the influential artist.

Mattel last month launched an “inspiring women” series of dolls featuring the late painter.

The company at the time said that it had reached an agreement to manufacture the doll with Frida Kahlo Corp, which says on its Web site that it owns the trademark rights to the artist’s image worldwide.

However, Kahlo’s grandniece Mara Romero has told local media that the rights belong to her and her family.

The family’s official Twitter account, @FridaKahlo, on Wednesday wrote that a Mexico City judge had ordered that Frida Kahlo Corp to stop using the “brand, image and work of the illustrious painter Frida Kahlo” without permission from the owner of the rights.

Reporters was unable to determine to which court the family was referring and the family did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did representatives for Mattel in Mexico.

Frida Kahlo Corp, in an e-mailed statement, said that “it will continue its activities within the framework of respect for the law and in the exercise of its constitutional rights.”

The corporation maintains it received the rights to the artist from Kahlo’s niece, Isolda Pineda.