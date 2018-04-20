Staff writer

EQUITIES

Koo allays fears on selling

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) yesterday downplayed concerns about the selling of local shares by foreign investors, saying that from Jan. 1 to the middle of last month foreign institutional investors still registered a net fund inflow of about US$2 billion. Speaking at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee, Koo said the nation’s economic and stock fundamentals remain sound, while listed firms have released strong top-line figures.

COMPUTERS

Tul shares surge, end down

Shares of Tul Corp (撼訊) yesterday rose as much as 6.38 percent after the supplier of graphics cards on Wednesday reported that earnings per share surged from NT$2.33 in February to NT$3.82 last month, with unaudited first-quarter earnings per share hitting a record NT$10.3. Tul is a major beneficiary of rising demand for graphics cards for gaming computers and cryptocurrency mining, with first-quarter sales surging by 527 percent annually to NT$2.995 billion (US$102.08 million). However, by the end of the session the shares dropped by the daily maximum of 10 percent to close at NT$211.50.

MACHINERY

Chelic applies for issuance

Pneumatic components supplier Taiwan Chelic Corp Ltd (氣立) has applied with the Securities and Futures Bureau to issue up to NT$603 million in non-collateral convertible bonds to cope with investment needs. The issuance would be Chelic’s first domestic fundraising after debuting on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Oct. 27, 2015. Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券) is to serve as the bookrunner for the three-year bonds, which are to be listed on the Taipei Exchange.