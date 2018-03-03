Taiwanese start-ups attract interest at Spain’s MWC

Staff writer, with CNA

A group of Taiwanese high-tech start-ups attracted significant attention at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, holding talks with more than 600 potential foreign buyers and investors, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

Thirteen Taiwanese start-ups took part in the “4 Years From Now” start-up pavilion held from Monday to Wednesday, showcasing their innovations at the annual event, one of the largest mobile technology exhibitions in the world.

Potential buyers in talks with the firms included the US’ General Electric Co, Google, Analog Devices Inc and start-up accelerator Plug and Play, TAITRA said.

UK-based venture capital firms Draper Esprit PLC and Digital Health Ventures Pty Ltd, as well as Israel’s Grove Ventures LP, also showed interest in the Taiwanese firms’ innovations, it added.

It was the first time TAITRA organized a Taiwanese delegation for the pavilion, a start-up business platform that enables start-ups, investors, corporations and public institutions to discover, create and launch new ventures together.

The platform aims to focus on innovations it predicts will be used by global businesses within four years of the demonstration.

The Taiwanese delegation included health management solutions provider iXensor Co (安盛生科), Internet security service provider ArcRan Information Technology Co (互聯安睿資通), 3D photography technology developer Weeview Inc (愛拍設計) and “smart” medical services firm and healthcare sensor solutions provider VitalSigns Technology Co (智感雲端科技).

The 13 Taiwanese start-ups held a “Taiwan Demo Day” at the pavilion to boost their global visibility, TAITRA said.

The pavilion also featured more than 120 speeches, forums and workshops covering industrial development trends, including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Internet security.

The trade show, which ran from Monday to Thursday, housed about 2,800 exhibitors and attracted more than 100,000 visitors.