Chinese abandon Silicon Valley for riches back home

By David Ramli / Bloomberg

A few years ago, Wang Yi (王翌) was living the American dream. He had graduated from Princeton, landed a job at Alphabet Inc’s Google and bought a spacious condo in Silicon Valley.

However, one day in 2011, he sat his wife down at the kitchen table and told her he wanted to move back to China. He was bored working as a product manager for the search giant and felt the pull of starting his own company in their homeland. Still, it was not easy persuading her to abandon balmy California for smog-choked Shanghai.

“We’d just discovered she was pregnant,” said Yi, now 37, recalling hours spent pacing their apartment. “It was a very uneasy few weeks before we made our decision, but in the end she came around.”

His bet paid off: His popular English-teaching app Liulishuo (流利說), or LingoChamp, raised US$100 million in July last year, putting him in the growing ranks of successful Silicon Valley alumni lured back to China by the promise of a brighter future.

His decision is emblematic of an unprecedented trend with disquieting implications for Silicon Valley stalwarts from Facebook Inc to Google.

US-trained Chinese-born talent is becoming a key force in driving Chinese companies’ global expansion and the country’s efforts to dominate next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Where college graduates once coveted a prestigious overseas job and foreign citizenship, many today gravitate toward career opportunities at home, where venture capital is plentiful and the government dangles financial incentives for cutting-edge research.

“More and more talent is moving over because China is really getting momentum in the innovation area,” said Ken Qi (祈瑞峰), a headhunter for Spencer Stuart and leader of its technology practice. “This is only the beginning.”

Chinese have worked or studied abroad and then returned home long enough that there is a term for them: “sea turtles.”

However, while a job at a US tech giant once conferred near-unparalleled status, homegrown companies — from giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) to up-and-comers like news giant Toutiao (今日頭條) — are now often just as prestigious.

Baidu Inc (百度) convinced ex-Microsoft Corp standout Qi Lu (陸奇) to helm its efforts in AI, making him one of the highest-profile returnees of recent years.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) coming-out party was a catalyst. The e-commerce giant pulled off the world’s largest initial public offering in 2014 — a record that stands — to drive home the scale and inventiveness of the country’s corporations.

Alibaba and Tencent count among the 10 most valuable companies in the world, in the ranks of Amazon.com Inc and Facebook.

Chinese venture capital rivals the US: Three of the world’s five most valuable start-ups are based in Beijing, not California.

Tech has supplanted finance as the biggest draw for overseas Chinese returnees, accounting for 15.5 percent of all who go home, according to a survey of 1,821 people conducted by think-tank Center for China & Globalization and jobs site Zhaopin.com (招聘) last year. That is up 10 percent from their previous poll in 2015.

Not all choose to abandon the Valley. Of the more than 850,000 AI engineers across the US, 7.9 percent are Chinese, according to a report last year from LinkedIn Corp.

That naturally includes plenty of ethnic Chinese without strong ties to China or any interest in working there.