SERVICES

Sentiment index gains

The service sector showed signs of improvement in March, with an index gauging industry sentiment indicating accelerated momentum, according to a survey conducted by the Commerce Development Research Institute. The survey showed that the index rose to 104, up 1 point from a month earlier, the Taipei-based think tank said in a statement on Friday. The institute said the index could show steady growth for last month as the sector continues to benefit from rising consumption resulting from continued outbound sales growth.

SMARTPHONES

HTC revenue down

HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday reported consolidated revenue of NT$4.71 billion (US$156 million) for last month, down 18.03 percent year-on-year and 9.4 percent month-on-month as demand for its smartphones remained weak. During the first four months of the year, HTC’s revenue totaled NT$19.24 billion, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. HTC is forecast to remain in the red for the first quarter. It is to release its financial results tomorrow. Net losses for last year totaled NT$10.56 billion.

FREIGHT

T3EX income up by 367.1%

Freight forwarder and logistics operator T3EX Global Holdings Corp (台驊國際投資控股) reported its net income surged 367.1 percent year-on-year to NT$29.59 million in the first quarter, with earnings per share of NT$0.27. It attributed the increase to rising air and sea freight sales amid a gradual global economic recovery, as well as a better customer mix and improving operational efficiency. T3EX said it is upbeat about sales, as global trade is expected to continue to improve from last year.