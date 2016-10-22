Audible ATMs to be in all Taipei MRT stations next year

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei and Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) systems are to have talking automated teller machines (ATMs) installed in all stations by next year to serve the visually impaired, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday.

The commission said Taiwanese banks would complete the installation of the machines, which use audible commands so they can be operated without assistance by the visually impaired, in all 154 stations of the two systems by May next year.

One ATM is to be installed at each station.

Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) is in charge of installing ATMs in Taipei MRT stations, while Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行) is responsible for installing the ATMs in Kaohsiung.

As of the end of June, there were 260 talking ATMs installed in the nation, including some in Taipei MRT stations, but none had been installed in the Kaohsiung MRT system.

In addition to the installation of the special ATMs in the two MRT systems, they will also be installed at 27 venues recommended by local civic groups over the next year.

The commission estimated that the number of talking ATMs would be 417 in a year’s time.

The commission said that 19,173 ATMs, or about 76 percent, were accessible to people with disabilities as of the end of June.

This emphasis on barrier-free ATMs reflects the push for an inclusive financial system that delivers financial services at affordable cost to disadvantaged and low-income groups, the commission said.