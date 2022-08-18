MEXICO
Crime reporter killed
A crime reporter has been found dead in Sonora State, authorities said on Tuesday. The body of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist who ran a news page on Facebook, was discovered in San Luis Rio Colorado near the US border. The 62-year-old was identified from his fingerprints, a source at the Sonora attorney general’s office told reporters, hours after state prosecutor Indira Contreras told reporters that a body with tattoos matching those of Arjon had been found. He had been reported missing on Tuesday last week. An autopsy found that the cause of death was blunt trauma, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, adding that it was not ruling out any line of investigation. Arjon had alternated between working as a reporter and at a local restaurant, media rights group Reporters Without Borders said. His final news reports on his Facebook page — “What are you afraid of” — were about a drug seizure and the recovery of several stolen goods.
UNITED STATES
Border wall topples
An effort by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 300m gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma had a brief setback when two stacked containers toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on Twitter a photograph she took on Monday of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the Arizona side of the border. Ramos said that contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers might have been toppled by strong winds. However, C.J. Karamargin, a Ducey spokesman, said he doubted that hypothesis, adding that even though the containers are empty, they still weigh a lot. “It’s unlikely this was a weather event,” said Karamargin, suggesting that someone opposed to the wall was to blame. The stacked pair of containers were righted by early Monday morning. “Clearly we struck a nerve. They don’t like what we are doing and they don’t want to keep the border open,” the spokesman said. Officials with Ducey’s office say they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the administration of President Joe Biden to close the gap. Federal officials have not commented on the state’s actions, which are being conducted without explicit permission on federal land.
UNITED STATES
Monkey calls police
California police officers rushed to a zoo after a call to emergency services only to find it had been placed by a monkey. Dispatchers sent officers to investigate a possible emergency after receiving a call on Saturday that had disconnected. Sheriff’s deputies in San Luis Obispo County traced the call to the offices of Zoo to You, a conservation park 320km north of Los Angeles, but could not find any humans in trouble. Undeterred, and determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, they began to investigate. “Then they all realized ... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey,” a social media post by the sheriff’s office said. “Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone ... which was in the zoo’s golf cart ... which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre [16.2 hectare] site.” Capuchins are particularly inquisitive creatures, who enjoy poking and pressing objects they pick up. “And that’s what Route did ... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” the office said.
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
‘COMMON THREATS’: In a speech marking the end of Japan’s rule over the Korean Peninsula, Yoon Suk-yeol said he wants to ‘swiftly ... improve’ relations with Tokyo South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help Washington has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea. Yoon said in a speech to mark Japan’s World War II surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula that he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes. “When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future, and when the mission of
NATIONAL SECURITY PRIORITY: Former US president Donald Trump might have retained nuclear codes after leaving the White House last year, a weapons expert said FBI agents were looking for secret documents about nuclear weapons among other classified material when they searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited people familiar with the investigation as saying that nuclear weapons documents were thought to be in the trove the FBI was hunting in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. They did not specify what kind of documents, or whether they referred to the US arsenal or another country’s. The report came hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had personally authorized the US government request for a search