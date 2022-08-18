World News Quick Take

Agencies





MEXICO

Crime reporter killed

A crime reporter has been found dead in Sonora State, authorities said on Tuesday. The body of Juan Arjon Lopez, an independent journalist who ran a news page on Facebook, was discovered in San Luis Rio Colorado near the US border. The 62-year-old was identified from his fingerprints, a source at the Sonora attorney general’s office told reporters, hours after state prosecutor Indira Contreras told reporters that a body with tattoos matching those of Arjon had been found. He had been reported missing on Tuesday last week. An autopsy found that the cause of death was blunt trauma, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, adding that it was not ruling out any line of investigation. Arjon had alternated between working as a reporter and at a local restaurant, media rights group Reporters Without Borders said. His final news reports on his Facebook page — “What are you afraid of” — were about a drug seizure and the recovery of several stolen goods.

UNITED STATES

Border wall topples

An effort by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 300m gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma had a brief setback when two stacked containers toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on Twitter a photograph she took on Monday of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the Arizona side of the border. Ramos said that contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers might have been toppled by strong winds. However, C.J. Karamargin, a Ducey spokesman, said he doubted that hypothesis, adding that even though the containers are empty, they still weigh a lot. “It’s unlikely this was a weather event,” said Karamargin, suggesting that someone opposed to the wall was to blame. The stacked pair of containers were righted by early Monday morning. “Clearly we struck a nerve. They don’t like what we are doing and they don’t want to keep the border open,” the spokesman said. Officials with Ducey’s office say they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the administration of President Joe Biden to close the gap. Federal officials have not commented on the state’s actions, which are being conducted without explicit permission on federal land.

UNITED STATES

Monkey calls police

California police officers rushed to a zoo after a call to emergency services only to find it had been placed by a monkey. Dispatchers sent officers to investigate a possible emergency after receiving a call on Saturday that had disconnected. Sheriff’s deputies in San Luis Obispo County traced the call to the offices of Zoo to You, a conservation park 320km north of Los Angeles, but could not find any humans in trouble. Undeterred, and determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, they began to investigate. “Then they all realized ... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey,” a social media post by the sheriff’s office said. “Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone ... which was in the zoo’s golf cart ... which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre [16.2 hectare] site.” Capuchins are particularly inquisitive creatures, who enjoy poking and pressing objects they pick up. “And that’s what Route did ... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” the office said.