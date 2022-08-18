The US Air Force on Tuesday said that it had successfully tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) after twice postponing the launch to avoid stoking tensions over Taiwan and Ukraine.
The Air Force Global Strike Command launched the unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just after midnight local time.
The missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.
The re-entry vehicle traveled about 6,760km to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
“This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective,” the Air Force said in a statement. “Such tests have occurred more than 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events.”
The test was originally scheduled in March, but was put off to avoid adding to tensions over Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
It was postponed a second time this month as military tensions soared over China’s test launches of missiles and live-fire exercises in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“As China engages in destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is demonstrating instead the behavior of a responsible nuclear power,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at the time, explaining the postponement.
