Separatist Donetsk leader calls for ties with North Korea

AP, SEOUL





The head of Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for cooperation amid signs North Korea is considering sending laborers for restoration projects in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

North Korea last month became one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, another Russian-backed separatist region in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut off diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

There are indications North Korea is reviewing plans to send workers for restoration projects in those regions, which could help its economy, but run against UN Security Council sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, center, attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Pyongyang in an undated photo released on Tuesday by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: Reuters

In his comments sent on Monday, Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin said he hoped that his Moscow-backed government and North Korea could achieve “equally beneficial bilateral cooperation agreeing with the interests” of their people, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said yesterday.

The Donetsk Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said its ambassador to Russia, Olga Makeeva, met with North Korean ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol in Moscow on July 29 to discuss economic cooperation.

Sin said there would be “great potential” for bilateral cooperation in trade and the “field of labor migration” following North Korea’s easing of COVID-19 pandemic border controls, the ministry said.

North Korea is reportedly having similar discussions with Luhansk.

In 2017, Russia backed sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council in response to a North Korean long-range missile test that required member states to repatriate all North Korean workers from their territories within 24 months.

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price last month said that Russian suggestions that North Korean workers could be employed for restoration projects in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine would be “an affront to the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Price was referring to comments by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, who told the TASS news agency that North Korean construction workers would potentially provide “very serious help” in rebuilding the Donbas region.

Pushilin’s message to Kim was timed for Monday’s anniversary of the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

He congratulated Kim over the anniversary and said that the “people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago,” KCNA said.