The head of Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for cooperation amid signs North Korea is considering sending laborers for restoration projects in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.
North Korea last month became one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, another Russian-backed separatist region in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut off diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.
There are indications North Korea is reviewing plans to send workers for restoration projects in those regions, which could help its economy, but run against UN Security Council sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.
Photo: Reuters
In his comments sent on Monday, Donetsk People’s Republic head Denis Pushilin said he hoped that his Moscow-backed government and North Korea could achieve “equally beneficial bilateral cooperation agreeing with the interests” of their people, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said yesterday.
The Donetsk Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said its ambassador to Russia, Olga Makeeva, met with North Korean ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol in Moscow on July 29 to discuss economic cooperation.
Sin said there would be “great potential” for bilateral cooperation in trade and the “field of labor migration” following North Korea’s easing of COVID-19 pandemic border controls, the ministry said.
North Korea is reportedly having similar discussions with Luhansk.
In 2017, Russia backed sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council in response to a North Korean long-range missile test that required member states to repatriate all North Korean workers from their territories within 24 months.
US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price last month said that Russian suggestions that North Korean workers could be employed for restoration projects in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine would be “an affront to the sovereignty of Ukraine.”
Price was referring to comments by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, who told the TASS news agency that North Korean construction workers would potentially provide “very serious help” in rebuilding the Donbas region.
Pushilin’s message to Kim was timed for Monday’s anniversary of the Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.
He congratulated Kim over the anniversary and said that the “people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago,” KCNA said.
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
‘COMMON THREATS’: In a speech marking the end of Japan’s rule over the Korean Peninsula, Yoon Suk-yeol said he wants to ‘swiftly ... improve’ relations with Tokyo South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help Washington has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea. Yoon said in a speech to mark Japan’s World War II surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula that he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes. “When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future, and when the mission of
NATIONAL SECURITY PRIORITY: Former US president Donald Trump might have retained nuclear codes after leaving the White House last year, a weapons expert said FBI agents were looking for secret documents about nuclear weapons among other classified material when they searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited people familiar with the investigation as saying that nuclear weapons documents were thought to be in the trove the FBI was hunting in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. They did not specify what kind of documents, or whether they referred to the US arsenal or another country’s. The report came hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had personally authorized the US government request for a search