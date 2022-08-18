Ex-Australian PM defends secret roles

SUPPOSED SILENT PARTNER: The ministers of the portfolios he was sworn into were unaware of it, which Morrison said was ‘proof of my lack of interference or intervention’

Reuters, SYDNEY





Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison yesterday said he decided to be secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic because he felt the responsibility for the nation was his alone.

Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, addressed a news conference to answer a barrage of criticism from the Labor Party government and his own party over the unprecedented move.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Morrison had attacked the Westminster system of government by secretly appointing himself to five portfolios including home affairs, treasury, health, finance and resources between 2020 and last year.

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference in Sydney yesterday. Photo: AFP

Three of the ministers were unaware Morrison shared power over their ministries until the revelations this week, they said.

“I was steering the ship in the middle of the tempest,” Morrison told reporters, recalling how the pandemic hit Australia in 2020.

“As prime minister, only I could really understand the weight of responsibility that was on my shoulders and on no one else,” he added.

Morrison said he did not “take over” the ministries, after being sworn in by Australian Governor-General David Hurley, and did not interfere with ministers except on one occasion, where he rejected a resources project.

He said he did not inform the ministers because he would only use the powers in an emergency.

“The fact that ministers were unaware of these things is actually proof of my lack of interference or intervention in any of their activities,” he said.

George Williams, a constitutional law expert at the University of New South Wales, said Australia has a Cabinet-based system that relies on a group of people governing a country and not a presidential system.

“The secrecy itself is what really gets to the heart of why this is a problem,” he said.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers earlier yesterday said that Morrison’s behavior was “dictatorial” and whether he remained in parliament was a test of Liberal opposition head Peter Dutton’s leadership.

Morrison rejected this, and said the emergency powers were put in place by a democratically elected prime minister and according to law.

Morrison’s secret accumulation of ministerial roles began with the health and finance ministries in 2020, because of concern these ministers could be struck down with COVID-19 while wielding emergency powers.

In May last year, Morrison was also sworn in as home affairs minister and treasurer.

Morrison said this was partly due to the national budget being delivered in May and negotiations with Britain and the United States over the AUKUS deal for nuclear submarines.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil told the Australia Broadcasting Corp that the intelligence agencies were unaware Morrison was home affairs minister.

“The head of ASIO [Australian Security Intelligence Organisation], an agency for which I am responsible, did not know that there was a second home affairs minister for an entire year... This creates real vulnerabilities for us as a country,” she said.

The solicitor general would advise on the matter to Albanese on Monday.

“This is fundamentally a trashing of our democratic system,” Albanese said yesterday, after listening to Morrison’s news conference.