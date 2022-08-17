Anger flares at slow response to Cairo fire

AFP, CAIRO





Egyptians on Monday voiced outrage over reports that firefighters and paramedics took more than an hour to respond to a blaze that tore through a Coptic Christian church and killed 41 people.

Grief has spread over Sunday’s fire among Copts, the Middle East’s largest Christian community, which makes up at least 10 million of Muslim-majority Egypt’s population of 103 million.

Many other Egyptians have also voiced outrage over the disaster in the scorched Abu Sifin church, located in the greater Cairo neighborhood of Imbaba west of the Nile.

Mourners on Monday attend a memorial service for victims of a fire at a church outside Cairo that killed dozens on Sunday. Photo: AP

As debate flared on social media, one Twitter user wrote that the reportedly slow response time “is not just negligence, it’s complicity.”

“My cousin’s children died,” Moha El Harra said in a widely shared online livestream after Sunday’s blaze, which was blamed on an electrical fault. “I’m from the area. I know that the ambulance could have been there in three minutes. It took them an hour and a half.”

“All we want is justice — for the local ambulance authority, the fire services, civil defense. All of them need to be held to account,” she said.

Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday said that “paramedics were informed of the fire at 8:57am” and the first ambulance “arrived at the site at exactly 8:59am.”

Many challenged this, with eyewitnesses saying it took “an hour and a half” for emergency services to arrive.

“No, the ambulance did not arrive within two minutes,” one local resident, Mina Masry, said.

“If the ambulance had come on time, they could have rescued people,” he said, adding that many lives were lost to smoke inhalation, not burns.

A statement from the public prosecutor’s office confirmed that asphyxiation caused all of the 41 deaths as the corpses bore “no other visible injuries.”

Another witness, Sayed Tawfik, said that as the inferno raged, some panicked people inside “threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire.”

He pointed to a vehicle parked on the street with a deep indentation, which he said was “left by a person who is now lying in the hospital with a broken arm and back.”

Residents said bystanders braved flames and smoke to save children from the burning building.

“Everyone was carrying kids out of the building,” said Ahmed Reda Baioumy, who lives next to the church. “But the fire was getting bigger and you could only go in once or you would asphyxiate.”