Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, is famous for its noise pollution, with the sound of vehicles driving, horns blasting, construction hammering, hawkers yelling and neighbors singing karaoke combining in a discordant cacophony, but if the city government has its way, there will soon be one more source clamoring for ear space: loudspeakers blaring out state proclamations.
The use of loudspeakers harkens back to Cold War-era information sharing and propaganda. They were officially retired by the city’s mayor in 2017, but started creeping back in a limited capacity during COVID-19.
The government has since unveiled plans to roll out loudspeakers for daily announcements starting this year, aiming to cover the entire city by 2025.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Political analyst Carl Thayer called the plan “archaic and redundant,” and at odds with the government’s usual “future-orientated” strategy with a “focus on digital technology.”
“The average Vietnamese citizen prizes his/her independence to access news and information independently,” he said, adding that the government could easily use a neighborhood smartphone app instead.
Human rights activist and Hanoi resident Nguyen Quang A said noise pollution in the city is already a “big problem,” and reintroducing loudspeakers into the mix is likely to be “very annoying” and even “torturing.”
Another Hanoi resident, a local journalist, was even more blunt.
“I’d say most people, myself included, think this is a stupid idea,” he said, asking to remain anonymous. “The loudspeakers were an integral part of life during the war time, when it warned people of incoming bombers and gave updates on the front line. Now it is at best a white noise machine, at worse a nuisance.”
Nguyen Quang A said some local people would likely be “frustrated” but unable to do anything about it except complain on social media, while others would support it simply because they supported the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam.
He called the decision “whimsical,” and said it would probably only benefit “a few local officials” who desired the power, money and prestige that come with being in charge of a project.
The other Hanoi resident similarly said he was “baffled” by the decision, pointing to a recent poll showing that 70 percent of the city population was against it.
“I can only guess that maybe whoever is pushing for this policy also owns a loudspeaker company,” he said.
Thayer said it was a Hanoi program meant to “empower local leaders at ward level” and promote local initiatives, and that there was no indication loudspeakers would be installed nationwide.
He also cautioned that the initiative was unrelated to “regime insecurity” or the ongoing crackdown on free speech.
“There is scant evidence that the legitimacy of the current regime is losing widespread public support that can be remedied by the reintroduction of loud speakers on the streets of Hanoi,” he said.
On the other side of Southeast Asia in Myanmar, the new junta is also turning to old-school methods of propaganda. The country’s military became infamous for its use of social media to spread hate speech and disinformation during the Rohingya crisis, but it is now relying on more low-tech methods in conflict zones, where it has restricted the Internet for many months.
In the Sagaing region, where armed resistance to last year’s coup has been particularly fierce, military planes and helicopters have airdropped pamphlets, blaming ongoing instability on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and ethnic-minority armed groups.
Wai Phyo Myint, Asia-Pacific policy analyst at digital rights group Access Now, said that this type of heavy-handed propaganda is no longer effective.
“Our different sources in Sagaing haven’t seen that in a few months,” she said, explaining that any material known to come from the military is discarded because people “don’t trust the source.”
“What we are more concerned about is more sophisticated propaganda that obscures the source,” she said, adding that in Internet blackout zones, this could be achieved through word-of-mouth networks.
This would be particularly hard to counter, because people could not easily use the Internet to verify news, she said.
Albert, a battalion commander for the anti-coup Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF), said this was already happening in Kayah State, another resistance stronghold.
He said the junta had hijacked the distribution of international humanitarian aid to displaced civilians, allowing regime officials under the guise of charity workers to slander the KNDF.
“As a result, some villagers have gone back and take the support and start to believe what the regime says,” Albert said.
In areas where support for the KNDF remains strong, the regime has withheld aid, he said.
The junta has tried to convince people that “all suffering is because of KNDF” and some people have “started to believe it and show hatred to us,” he said. “It is difficult.”
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel