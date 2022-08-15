World News Quikc Take

ECUADOR

Three climbers die in fall

Three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Mount Carihuairazo, rescue services said on Saturday. “A 47-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 50 died in this emergency,” ECU911 rescue services said in a statement. “Due to weather conditions and nightfall, it was not possible to evacuate the bodies.” The 12 injured, aged 39 to 58, were transferred to hospitals in Riobamba and Ambato. The climbers were attempting to summit the central Andean volcano when they fell 60m. The recovery of the bodies of those who died, all Ecuadorians, was to resume yesterday.

SCOTLAND

Free period products offered

The nation is today to become the first country in the world to ensure universal access to free period products following the passing of landmark legislation in 2020. Councils and education providers are to be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the government said in a statement yesterday. “Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Shona Robison said. “We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action,” she added.

UNITED STATES

Loud ‘boom’ likely a meteor

A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said on Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30am, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote on Twitter that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. “I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” South Salt Lake resident Melling wrote on Facebook.

NICARAGUA

Mass held under police watch

Hundreds of people on Saturday attended a Mass under a heavy police presence after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. Church leaders announced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the planned procession for Our Lady of Fatima for reasons of “internal security.” Instead, the church called the faithful to come peacefully to the cathedral. On Saturday, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said they gathered “with a lot of happiness, but also with a lot of sadness” due to “the situation we have lived in our parishes.” “Forgive them Lord, because they know not what they do,” Brenes said. Earlier this month, President Daniel Ortega’s government closed seven radio stations owned by the church and announced an investigation of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been confined to the church’s compound in Matagalpa by police for nearly two weeks. The government acuses Alvarez, a vocal government critic, of promoting hate and inciting violence.