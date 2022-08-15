ECUADOR
Three climbers die in fall
Three mountaineers died and 12 were injured after they fell while climbing Mount Carihuairazo, rescue services said on Saturday. “A 47-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 50 died in this emergency,” ECU911 rescue services said in a statement. “Due to weather conditions and nightfall, it was not possible to evacuate the bodies.” The 12 injured, aged 39 to 58, were transferred to hospitals in Riobamba and Ambato. The climbers were attempting to summit the central Andean volcano when they fell 60m. The recovery of the bodies of those who died, all Ecuadorians, was to resume yesterday.
SCOTLAND
Free period products offered
The nation is today to become the first country in the world to ensure universal access to free period products following the passing of landmark legislation in 2020. Councils and education providers are to be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the government said in a statement yesterday. “Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government Shona Robison said. “We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action,” she added.
UNITED STATES
Loud ‘boom’ likely a meteor
A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said on Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30am, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote on Twitter that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. “I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” South Salt Lake resident Melling wrote on Facebook.
NICARAGUA
Mass held under police watch
Hundreds of people on Saturday attended a Mass under a heavy police presence after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. Church leaders announced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the planned procession for Our Lady of Fatima for reasons of “internal security.” Instead, the church called the faithful to come peacefully to the cathedral. On Saturday, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said they gathered “with a lot of happiness, but also with a lot of sadness” due to “the situation we have lived in our parishes.” “Forgive them Lord, because they know not what they do,” Brenes said. Earlier this month, President Daniel Ortega’s government closed seven radio stations owned by the church and announced an investigation of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been confined to the church’s compound in Matagalpa by police for nearly two weeks. The government acuses Alvarez, a vocal government critic, of promoting hate and inciting violence.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel