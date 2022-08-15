The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges on Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement.
Hadi Matar, 24, was arraigned in a court in New York state, with prosecutors outlining how Rushdie had been stabbed about 10 times in what they described as a planned, premeditated assault.
After the on-stage attack on Friday, Rushdie was helicoptered to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, and underwent emergency surgery.
Photo: AFP
His agent, Andrew Wylie, had said the writer was on a ventilator and in danger of losing an eye, but in an update on Saturday told the New York Times that Rushdie had started to talk again, suggesting his condition had improved.
Author of The Satanic Verses and Midnight’s Children, Rushdie had lived in hiding for years after Iran’s first supreme leader, ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, ordered his killing.
While Friday’s stabbing triggered international outrage, it also drew applause from Islamist hardliners in Iran and Pakistan.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday called it a “vicious” attack and offered prayers for Rushdie’s recovery.
“Salman Rushdie — with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced — stands for essential, universal ideals: Truth, courage, resilience,” Biden said in a statement.
Matar is being held without bail and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon. Police provided no information on his background or what might have motivated him.
The 75-year-old novelist had been living under an effective death sentence since 1989 when Khomeini issued a religious decree, or fatwa, ordering Muslims to kill the writer.
The fatwa followed the publication of The Satanic Verses, which enraged some Muslims who said it was blasphemous for its portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed.
In an interview with Germany’s Stern magazine about two weeks ago, Rushdie spoke of how, after so many years living with death threats, his life was “getting back to normal.”
“For whatever it was, eight or nine years, it was quite serious,” he told a Stern correspondent in New York. “But ever since I’ve been living in America, since the year 2000, really there hasn’t been a problem in all that time.”
Rushdie moved to New York in the early 2000s and became a US citizen in 2016. Despite the continued threat to his life, he was increasingly seen in public — often without noticeable security.
Security was not particularly tight at Friday’s event at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a lakeside community near Buffalo, New York.
Witnesses said Rushdie was seated on stage and preparing to speak when Matar sprang up from the audience and managed to stab him before being wrestled to the ground by staff and other spectators.
The Satanic Verses and its author remain deeply inflammatory in Iran. When asked on Saturday, nobody in Tehran’s main book market dared to openly condemn the stabbing.
“I was very happy to hear the news,” said Mehrab Bigdeli, a man in his 50s studying to become a Muslim cleric.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel