World News Quick Take

Agencies





AFGHANISTAN

Taliban break up protest

Taliban fighters yesterday beat female protesters and fired into the air, as they violently dispersed a rare rally in Kabul, days ahead of the first anniversary of the Islamists’ return to power. Since seizing power on Aug. 15 last year, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in the country. About 40 women — chanting: “Bread, work and freedom” — marched in front of the Ministry of Education building, before the fighters dispersed them by firing their guns into the air, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported. Some female protesters who took refuge in nearby shops were chased and beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts. The protesters carried a banner which read “August 15 is a black day” as they demanded rights to work and political participation. “Justice, justice. We’re fed up with ignorance,” chanted the protesters, many of whom did not wear face veils.

SPAIN

One killed in stage collapse

One person was killed and at least 17 injured early yesterday when high winds caused part of a stage to collapse at a dance music festival near Valencia, regional emergency services said. The accident happened in the early hours at the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia. Three people had serious trauma injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, regional emergency services wrote on Twitter. The festival was suspended for the time being “due to the inclement weather during the early hours of August 13, and with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of attendees, workers and artists,” organizers wrote on Facebook. The festival site had been vacated “as a preventative measure to facilitate the work of Medusa Festival emergency and security services,” the statement added.

NORTH KOREA

Mask mandate lifted

Authorities have lifted a mask mandate and eased other COVID-19 restrictions, state media said yesterday, days after leader Kim Jong-un declared “victory” over the disease. The announcement comes after Pyongyang earlier this week blamed Seoul for causing the COVID-19 outbreak and threatened to “wipe out” the South Korean authorities, if necessary. Virus restrictions were eased as “the public health crisis created in the country was completely defused and its whole territory was turned into a clean one free from the malignant virus in the shortest period,” Pyongyang’s official Korea Central News Agency reported. Social distancing and other anti-virus measures were also lifted except for border regions, it said.

NICARAGUA

Radio station closed

The government on Friday ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said. Radio Dario was shut, director Anibal Toruno wrote on Twitter, showing images of the government’s decision. Radio Dario was considered one of the last operating news radio stations critical of Ortega, whose government has shut down seven Catholic radio stations linked to a bishop critical of Ortega. “Neither turning off equipment nor arbitrarily withdrawing a license will succeed in silencing us or silencing the truth. Far from intimidating us, their actions strengthen us,” Toruno said. The Institute for Telecommunications and Postal Services, in the statement posted by Toruno, said the radio station did not meet the technical requirements to be on air.