AFGHANISTAN
Taliban break up protest
Taliban fighters yesterday beat female protesters and fired into the air, as they violently dispersed a rare rally in Kabul, days ahead of the first anniversary of the Islamists’ return to power. Since seizing power on Aug. 15 last year, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in the country. About 40 women — chanting: “Bread, work and freedom” — marched in front of the Ministry of Education building, before the fighters dispersed them by firing their guns into the air, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported. Some female protesters who took refuge in nearby shops were chased and beaten by Taliban fighters with their rifle butts. The protesters carried a banner which read “August 15 is a black day” as they demanded rights to work and political participation. “Justice, justice. We’re fed up with ignorance,” chanted the protesters, many of whom did not wear face veils.
SPAIN
One killed in stage collapse
One person was killed and at least 17 injured early yesterday when high winds caused part of a stage to collapse at a dance music festival near Valencia, regional emergency services said. The accident happened in the early hours at the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia. Three people had serious trauma injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, regional emergency services wrote on Twitter. The festival was suspended for the time being “due to the inclement weather during the early hours of August 13, and with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of attendees, workers and artists,” organizers wrote on Facebook. The festival site had been vacated “as a preventative measure to facilitate the work of Medusa Festival emergency and security services,” the statement added.
NORTH KOREA
Mask mandate lifted
Authorities have lifted a mask mandate and eased other COVID-19 restrictions, state media said yesterday, days after leader Kim Jong-un declared “victory” over the disease. The announcement comes after Pyongyang earlier this week blamed Seoul for causing the COVID-19 outbreak and threatened to “wipe out” the South Korean authorities, if necessary. Virus restrictions were eased as “the public health crisis created in the country was completely defused and its whole territory was turned into a clean one free from the malignant virus in the shortest period,” Pyongyang’s official Korea Central News Agency reported. Social distancing and other anti-virus measures were also lifted except for border regions, it said.
NICARAGUA
Radio station closed
The government on Friday ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said. Radio Dario was shut, director Anibal Toruno wrote on Twitter, showing images of the government’s decision. Radio Dario was considered one of the last operating news radio stations critical of Ortega, whose government has shut down seven Catholic radio stations linked to a bishop critical of Ortega. “Neither turning off equipment nor arbitrarily withdrawing a license will succeed in silencing us or silencing the truth. Far from intimidating us, their actions strengthen us,” Toruno said. The Institute for Telecommunications and Postal Services, in the statement posted by Toruno, said the radio station did not meet the technical requirements to be on air.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel