A shooter on Friday killed at least 11 people including two children in a mass shooting in Montenegro’s central city of Cetinje, officials said, in one of the deadliest violent incidents to rock the Adriatic nation.
“Eleven people were killed in Cetinje today,” Andrijana Nastic, a government prosecutor helping oversee the investigation into the incident, told reporters, saying the shooter was among the dead.
“Two children are among the victims,” she added.
Photo: Reuters
A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the figure. The incident took place in Cetinje, about 36km west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG) said.
The shooter was believed to have been killed by a local resident, said Nastic, dispelling earlier reports that said he had been shot by police.
Six people were also wounded in the attack, with three in a critical condition, Ljiljana Radulovic, the director of the central hospital in Podgorica, told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
In the shooting’s wake, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called on the country to offer support to the families of the victims, saying the incident was unprecedented in the country’s recent history.
“I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims,” the prime minister wrote in a post on Telegram.
Hours after the attack, Abazovic declared three days of mourning in the country.
Montenegro is famed for its picturesque beaches, framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists.
Cetinje is the site of the country’s former royal capital and lies in a mountainous valley that has largely stagnated economically in the past few decades. Residents were left in shock in the shooting’s wake.
“I can’t believe that this happened in Cetinje and Montenegro. I do not know what to say, I am speechless. I do not know where this can lead us,” Cetinje resident Milorad Mitrovic told public broadcaster RTCG.
The incident came as the country is in the full throes of its highly anticipated tourism high season following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With an unemployment rate of 18 percent and an average monthly salary of less than 520 euros (US$533.65), Montenegro counts on tourism and the appeal of about 300km of azure coastline to boost its revenues.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel