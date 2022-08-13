PHILIPPINES
Bill seeks same-sex unions
A bill seeking to allow same-sex couples to enter into civil unions has been filed at the Senate of the the predominantly Catholic nation. The measure proposes to give same-sex couples the right to obtain a license for a civil union, and to be afforded inheritance and adoption rights. The bill was put forward by Senator Robin Padilla. However, public sentiment for same-sex civil unions has been negative, with a 2018 Social Weather Stations survey showing that 61 percent of Filipinos opposed expanding marriage rights.
NEW ZEALAND
Volunteers save 7 dolphins
Volunteers yesterday saved seven of nine stranded dolphins, carrying buckets of water and wrapping the animals in towels to keep them hydrated until the tide on a remote beach rose sufficiently to float them back to sea. There was at least one calf among the nine animals stranded on Waiheke Island, said Project Jonah, an animal rescue group. “This was a huge combined effort from our medics, Department of Conservation staff, Iwi [a Maori social unit] and members of the public,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. The rising tide enabled rescuers to refloat seven dolphins, the group added. Two of the animals had died earlier.
GERMANY
Ex-leader sues parliament
Former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against the Bundestag that seeks to reinstate his privileges, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in May, amid mounting dismay at his refusal to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The court filing said the closure of Schroeder’s office and reallocation of its remaining staff was “rather reminiscent of an absolutist princely state in terms of the way they were made.”
UNITED STATES
Charges brought in Iran plot
A man arrested in New York last month near the home of an Iranian opposition figure has been indicted on a weapons count. The indictment charges Khalid Mehdiyev with one count of possessing a firearm, a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle, with an obliterated serial number. Police arrested Mehdiyev after he was allegedly lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, looking in the window and trying to open the front door. Mehdiyev initially said he was in the neighborhood looking for a room to rent, but later said he had been “looking for someone.” Alinejad became a US citizen in 2019 after working for years as a journalist in Iran. She fled Iran after its disputed 2009 presidential election and has become a prominent figure on Iranian-language satellite channels critical of Tehran. Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer was charged with attempting to kidnap Alinejad and take her back to Iran.
UNITED STATES
State rebrands invasive carp
Illinois is rebranding invasive carp species in the hopes of encouraging people to eat them and solving a decades-old issue threatening the ecosystem of local waterways. “We’ve launched a new name, ‘copi,’ to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways,” said Kevin Irons, assistant head of fisheries at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The move targets four species collectively referred to as Asian carp, whose populations have increased in the Mississippi River over the past few years.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel