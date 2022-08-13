World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Bill seeks same-sex unions

A bill seeking to allow same-sex couples to enter into civil unions has been filed at the Senate of the the predominantly Catholic nation. The measure proposes to give same-sex couples the right to obtain a license for a civil union, and to be afforded inheritance and adoption rights. The bill was put forward by Senator Robin Padilla. However, public sentiment for same-sex civil unions has been negative, with a 2018 Social Weather Stations survey showing that 61 percent of Filipinos opposed expanding marriage rights.

NEW ZEALAND

Volunteers save 7 dolphins

Volunteers yesterday saved seven of nine stranded dolphins, carrying buckets of water and wrapping the animals in towels to keep them hydrated until the tide on a remote beach rose sufficiently to float them back to sea. There was at least one calf among the nine animals stranded on Waiheke Island, said Project Jonah, an animal rescue group. “This was a huge combined effort from our medics, Department of Conservation staff, Iwi [a Maori social unit] and members of the public,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. The rising tide enabled rescuers to refloat seven dolphins, the group added. Two of the animals had died earlier.

GERMANY

Ex-leader sues parliament

Former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against the Bundestag that seeks to reinstate his privileges, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in May, amid mounting dismay at his refusal to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The court filing said the closure of Schroeder’s office and reallocation of its remaining staff was “rather reminiscent of an absolutist princely state in terms of the way they were made.”

UNITED STATES

Charges brought in Iran plot

A man arrested in New York last month near the home of an Iranian opposition figure has been indicted on a weapons count. The indictment charges Khalid Mehdiyev with one count of possessing a firearm, a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle, with an obliterated serial number. Police arrested Mehdiyev after he was allegedly lurking near the Brooklyn home of Masih Alinejad, looking in the window and trying to open the front door. Mehdiyev initially said he was in the neighborhood looking for a room to rent, but later said he had been “looking for someone.” Alinejad became a US citizen in 2019 after working for years as a journalist in Iran. She fled Iran after its disputed 2009 presidential election and has become a prominent figure on Iranian-language satellite channels critical of Tehran. Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer was charged with attempting to kidnap Alinejad and take her back to Iran.

UNITED STATES

State rebrands invasive carp

Illinois is rebranding invasive carp species in the hopes of encouraging people to eat them and solving a decades-old issue threatening the ecosystem of local waterways. “We’ve launched a new name, ‘copi,’ to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways,” said Kevin Irons, assistant head of fisheries at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The move targets four species collectively referred to as Asian carp, whose populations have increased in the Mississippi River over the past few years.