Ex-Myanmar adviser seeks acquittal

CANBERRA INVOLVEMENT POSSIBLE: Sean Turnell, an Australian economist, is accused of breaching a colonial-era law while he had access to secret financial information

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





An Australian economist detained by Myanmar’s junta has pleaded not guilty to breaching the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act, a source close to the case said yesterday.

Sean Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup that ousted her administration in February last year.

On trial in a secretive junta court that journalists cannot access, he faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if found guilty.

Protesters on Monday hold pictures of four democracy advocates who were last month executed by Myanmar’s military junta, in a rally in front of the country’s embassy in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE

Turnell “testified in court yesterday... He pleaded not guilty,” said the source, who added that the economist was in good health.

Since seizing power, Myanmar’s military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters, with many facing charges that rights groups have decried as politically motivated.

The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense have not been made public, although state television has said he had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

In June, his trial was shifted to a special court inside a prison compound in the capital, Naypyidaw.

Detained civilian administration figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi and Turnell, had earlier appeared at weekly special court hearings in the military-built capital.

Aung San Suu Kyi — who faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years — also appeared in good health at Thursday’s hearing, the source said.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the junta court, and defense lawyers have been slapped with a gag order banning them from talking to the media.

Turnell was in the middle of a telephone interview with the BBC when he was detained.

“I’ve just been detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something, I don’t know what that would be, could be anything at all of course,” Turnell told the broadcaster at the time.

Canberra has not joined other Western governments in sanctioning Myanmar, but Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) has said such a move remains under “active consideration.”

Separately, Japanese lawmaker Hiromichi Watanabe has met with junta leaders, state media reported, days after a Japanese documentary filmmaker was arrested while covering a protest in the country.

Watanabe, of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was in Myanmar from Sunday to yesterday, his office said.

It did not comment on the purpose of the trip.

Tokyo has called for the release of filmmaker Toru Kubota, 26, who entered Myanmar on a tourist visa and was arrested on July 30 at a protest in Yangon.

He faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military.