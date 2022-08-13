An Australian economist detained by Myanmar’s junta has pleaded not guilty to breaching the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act, a source close to the case said yesterday.
Sean Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup that ousted her administration in February last year.
On trial in a secretive junta court that journalists cannot access, he faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if found guilty.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Turnell “testified in court yesterday... He pleaded not guilty,” said the source, who added that the economist was in good health.
Since seizing power, Myanmar’s military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters, with many facing charges that rights groups have decried as politically motivated.
The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense have not been made public, although state television has said he had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.
In June, his trial was shifted to a special court inside a prison compound in the capital, Naypyidaw.
Detained civilian administration figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi and Turnell, had earlier appeared at weekly special court hearings in the military-built capital.
Aung San Suu Kyi — who faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years — also appeared in good health at Thursday’s hearing, the source said.
Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the junta court, and defense lawyers have been slapped with a gag order banning them from talking to the media.
Turnell was in the middle of a telephone interview with the BBC when he was detained.
“I’ve just been detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something, I don’t know what that would be, could be anything at all of course,” Turnell told the broadcaster at the time.
Canberra has not joined other Western governments in sanctioning Myanmar, but Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) has said such a move remains under “active consideration.”
Separately, Japanese lawmaker Hiromichi Watanabe has met with junta leaders, state media reported, days after a Japanese documentary filmmaker was arrested while covering a protest in the country.
Watanabe, of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was in Myanmar from Sunday to yesterday, his office said.
It did not comment on the purpose of the trip.
Tokyo has called for the release of filmmaker Toru Kubota, 26, who entered Myanmar on a tourist visa and was arrested on July 30 at a protest in Yangon.
He faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel