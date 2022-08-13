The Tibetan capital yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions, while cities in China’s Hainan Province extended lockdowns.
Under China’s updated “zero COVID-19” policy, local governments have imposed short lockdowns and barred people from unnecessary movements for a few days or weeks until COVID-19 clusters were contained within narrower areas.
Such lockdowns are seen as less painful than the two-month virus battle fought by Shanghai in the spring, but the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 across China might lead to more cities made subject to such measures along with the potential disruption to local businesses.
Photo: AFP
In the southern province of Hainan, currently the worst-hit Chinese region, two cities, Dongfang and Chengmai, with a total population of about 900,000, said they would add days to existing lockdowns on their residents, prolonging measures that were previously scheduled for up to four days to about a week.
Hainan’s provincial capital, Haikou, put its 2.9 million population in a lockdown from 7am to 6pm, following similar restrictions that covered main hours on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Several millions in other cities in Hainan, including Sanya, were under lockdown without clear dates of when the curbs would be lifted.
In Tibet, Lhasa authorities told residents not to go out until Monday unless they have urgent matters to attend to, as COVID-19 workers carried out disinfection work in main urban areas.
Outside Hainan and Tibet, small cities that told residents not to leave home unnecessarily in fresh lockdowns include Fengcheng in the southeastern province of Jiangxi and Kuqa in Xinjiang.
The country on Thursday reported 1,851 new local COVID-19 cases, of which 648 were symptomatic and 1,203 were asymptomatic, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday.
Those new cases were reported across more than a dozen regions, but mostly in Hainan.
