UNITED STATES

Trump takes Fifth in court

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-

incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings, he said in a statement. Trump arrived at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices in a motorcade shortly before 9am, before announcing more than an hour later that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” “I once asked: ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” the statement said. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” Trump spent more than six hours in the building, departing again via motorcade before 3:30pm.

UKRAINE

Russia lost nine aircraft

Russia lost nine fighter aircraft in blasts that shook an airbase in Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. “In just one day, the occupiers lost 10 combat aircraft, nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation. More Russian armored vehicles, ammunition warehouses and logistics routes were also destroyed, he said. Russian officials have denied Ukrainian strikes caused Tuesday’s explosions at the Saky airbase, at least 200km from the nearest front lines. They blamed munitions detonating at a warehouse amid lapses in safety regulations.

CHINA

Court rejects #MeToo case

The Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal in a landmark sexual harassment case, dealing a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse popular state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. Her case inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm. However, a court last year ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove she was sexually harassed by Zhu, and her appeal was rejected on Wednesday on similar grounds. Police cordoned off long stretches of pavement outside the court ahead of Zhou’s arrival in the afternoon, with officers logging the details of passers-by.

THAILAND

Rajapaksa’s visit confirmed

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to visit Thailand temporarily and does not intend to seek political asylum in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a statement on Wednesday. Bangkok has received a request from the Sri Lankan government for Rajapaksa to enter the country, Tanee said. The former president holds a diplomatic passport, which allows him entry without a visa for 90 days. “The stay is temporary in nature with the aim of onward travel. No political asylum has been sought,” Tanee said, adding that the ministry has no information on Rajapaksa’s arrival date. Rajapaksa fled to Singapore via the Maldives shortly after angry protesters stormed his official residence in Colombo on July 9. He resigned as president after arriving in Singapore on July 14.