Ailing Beluga whale dies in rescue attempt

AFP, SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France





An ailing beluga whale that strayed into France’s Seine river has died during a last-ditch rescue attempt, experts having decided to put the animal down to prevent further suffering, local officials said yesterday.

The fate of the animal has captured the hearts of people across the world since it was first spotted in the highly unusual habitat of the river that flows through Paris, far from its usual Arctic waters.

Rescuers had overnight winched the male out of the Seine transfer to a saltwater pen, in a delicate final effort to save the life of the ailing mammal, which was no longer eating.

Veterinarians take care of a beluga whale that was stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, France, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“Despite an unprecedented rescue operation, we must announce with sadness that the cetacean has died,” the authorities in the Normandy region of Calvados wrote on Twitter, adding that the whale had to be put down during transport.

After nearly six hours of work by dozens of divers and rescuers, the 800kg cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at about 4am and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

The beluga was then given a health check and driven in a refrigerated truck at a deliberately slow speed to the coastal town of Ouistreham to the north where experts decided to end its suffering.

“During the journey the vets noted a worsening of his health and in particular the breathing,” Florence Ollivet-Courtois, a vet for the local emergency services, said in a video posted on social media.

“The animal was not getting enough air and suffering visibly. We therefore decided that it made no sense to set it free and proceeded to euthanasia,” she said.

“The transfer was risky, but essential to give an otherwise doomed animal a chance,” non-governmental organization the Sea Shepherd, which has been assisting in the rescue, wrote on Twitter.

“Following the deterioration of his condition, the vets took the decision to euthanize him. We are devastated by this tragic outcome that we knew was very likely,” it said.

Upon arrival, the beluga was to have been be installed in a seawater pen enclosed by a lock at Ouistreham pending release back into the wild.

“The beluga is a male who does not show any sign of infectious disease, but who no longer has any digestive activity, which explains why he is no longer eating,” Sea Shepherd said.

The 4m whale was spotted more than a week ago heading toward Paris and was stranded about 130km inland from the Channel at Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne in Normandy.