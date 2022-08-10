World News Quick Take

HONDURAS

Israeli change mulled

The country is considering moving its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, a year after moving it to Jerusalem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who considered himself a close Washington ally, last year moved the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. His successor, President Xiomara Castro, took office in January. “The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President [Castro] and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina said in a statement.

RUSSIA

Iranian satellite launched

A Russian rocket carrying an Iranian satellite successfully launched into space yesterday as Moscow and Tehran seek to build closer ties in the face of Western sanctions. The remote sensing satellite, called Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the home of Russian space launches located in southern Kazakhstan, at 08:52am Moscow time, a video broadcast by Roscosmos space agency showed on YouTube. Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in its war in Ukraine, saying Iran would have full control and operation over it “from day one.” The Washington Post last week reported that US officials are concerned by the fledgling space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine, but also provide Iran “unprecedented capabilities” to monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider Middle East.

PAKISTAN

Senior militant killed

A senior Pakistani militant with a US$3 million US bounty on his head has been killed along with three aides in neighboring Afghanistan, three militant commanders and an intelligence official said on Monday. Pakistani officials said the death of Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, could deal a blow to nascent peace talks between Pakistan’s Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the Pakistani government after meetings facilitated by the Taliban rulers in Kabul.

IRAQ

Ex-PM urges end to sit-in

Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki on Monday called for the resumption of legislative sessions, after his political rivals occupied parliament for almost a week, deepening political tensions. Although supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have not camped inside the legislative complex since Friday, they continue a sit-in in the gardens around it, inside Baghdad’s normally secure Green Zone. They are protesting a nomination for the post of prime minister by the rival Shiite Coordination Framework, to which al-Maliki belongs and which is backed by Iran.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Prime minister re-elected

Parliament yesterday returned Prime Minister James Marape to power following elections in the South Pacific Island nation. He was nominated unopposed to lead the next coalition government at the first sitting of parliament since the election, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported from Port Moresby. Parliament resumed despite the election outcome being declared for only 104 of 118 seats by yesterday. Counting continued in the remainder.