HONDURAS
Israeli change mulled
The country is considering moving its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, a year after moving it to Jerusalem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who considered himself a close Washington ally, last year moved the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. His successor, President Xiomara Castro, took office in January. “The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President [Castro] and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina said in a statement.
RUSSIA
Iranian satellite launched
A Russian rocket carrying an Iranian satellite successfully launched into space yesterday as Moscow and Tehran seek to build closer ties in the face of Western sanctions. The remote sensing satellite, called Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the home of Russian space launches located in southern Kazakhstan, at 08:52am Moscow time, a video broadcast by Roscosmos space agency showed on YouTube. Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in its war in Ukraine, saying Iran would have full control and operation over it “from day one.” The Washington Post last week reported that US officials are concerned by the fledgling space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine, but also provide Iran “unprecedented capabilities” to monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider Middle East.
PAKISTAN
Senior militant killed
A senior Pakistani militant with a US$3 million US bounty on his head has been killed along with three aides in neighboring Afghanistan, three militant commanders and an intelligence official said on Monday. Pakistani officials said the death of Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, could deal a blow to nascent peace talks between Pakistan’s Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the Pakistani government after meetings facilitated by the Taliban rulers in Kabul.
IRAQ
Ex-PM urges end to sit-in
Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki on Monday called for the resumption of legislative sessions, after his political rivals occupied parliament for almost a week, deepening political tensions. Although supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have not camped inside the legislative complex since Friday, they continue a sit-in in the gardens around it, inside Baghdad’s normally secure Green Zone. They are protesting a nomination for the post of prime minister by the rival Shiite Coordination Framework, to which al-Maliki belongs and which is backed by Iran.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Prime minister re-elected
Parliament yesterday returned Prime Minister James Marape to power following elections in the South Pacific Island nation. He was nominated unopposed to lead the next coalition government at the first sitting of parliament since the election, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported from Port Moresby. Parliament resumed despite the election outcome being declared for only 104 of 118 seats by yesterday. Counting continued in the remainder.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its
ACROPORA REVIVAL: A marine science official said that the results of recent studies showed that the reef can still recover in periods that are free of intense disturbances Parts of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef now have the highest levels of coral cover in decades, an Australian government report said yesterday. Portions of the UNESCO heritage site showed a marked increase in coral cover in the past year, reaching levels not seen in 36 years of monitoring, the Australian Institute of Marine Science said. Scientists surveying 87 sites said that northern and central parts of the reef had bounced back from damage more quickly than some had expected, thanks mainly to fast-growing Acropora — a branching coral that supports thousands of marine species. “These latest results demonstrate the reef can still recover