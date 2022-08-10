Climate hazards worsened 58 percent of infectious diseases, new study says

AP





Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and anthrax, a study says.

Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58 percent, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, the study published on Monday’s in the journal Nature Climate Change said.

The study mapped out 1,006 pathways from the climate hazards to sick people. In some cases, downpours and flooding sicken people through disease-carrying mosquitoes, rats and deer. There are warming oceans and heat waves that taint seafood and other things we eat, and droughts that bring bats carrying viral infections to people.

“If climate is changing, the risk of these diseases are changing,” said study coauthor Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“The findings of this study are terrifying and illustrate well the enormous consequences of climate change on human pathogens,” said Carlos del Rio, an Emory University infectious disease specialist, who was not part of the study.

In addition to looking at infectious diseases, the researchers expanded their search to look at all type of human illnesses, including non-infectious sicknesses such as asthma, allergies and even animal bites to see how many maladies they could connect to climate hazards in some way, including infectious diseases.

They found a total of 286 unique sicknesses and of those 223 of them seemed to be worsened by climate hazards, nine were diminished by climate hazards, and 54 had cases of both aggravated and minimized, the study found.

Study lead author Camilo Mora, a climate data analyst at the University of Hawaii, said what is important to note is that the study is not about predicting future cases.

“There is no speculation here whatsoever,” Mora said. “These are things that have already happened.”

Mora originally wanted to search medical cases to see how COVID-19 intersected with climate hazards, if at all.

He found cases where extreme weather both exacerbated and diminished chances of COVID-19. In some cases, extreme heat in poor areas had people congregate together to cool off and get exposed to the disease, but in other situations, heavy downpours reduced COVID-19 spread because people stayed home and indoors, away from others.

Longtime climate and public health expert Kristie Ebi at the University of Washington said that she had concerns with how the conclusions were drawn and some of the methods in the study.

It is an established fact that the burning of coal, oil and natural gas has led to more frequent and intense extreme weather, and research has shown that weather patterns are associated with many health issues, she said.

“However, correlation is not causation,” Ebi said in an e-mail. “The authors did not discuss the extent to which the climate hazards reviewed changed over the time period of the study and the extent to which any changes have been attributed to climate change.”