Former US president Donald Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was being “raided” by FBI agents in what he called an act of “prosecutorial misconduct.”
The FBI declined to comment on whether the search was happening or what it might be for, nor did Trump give any indication of why federal agents were at his home — a situation that adds to the legal pressures on the ex-president.
Multiple US media outlets cited sources close to the investigation as saying that agents were conducting a court-authorized search related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago.
Photo: Reuters
In a statement posted on his Truth Social network, Trump said his “beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
Aerial footage of Mar-a-Lago showed police vehicles outside the property. Supporters of the ex-president also gathered outside, waving banners with Trump’s name or US flags emblazoned with his face.
“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024,” wrote Trump, who was not present during the raid, the New York Times reported.
‘THIRD-WORLD COUNTRIES’
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries,” he wrote, adding: “They even broke into my safe!”
Some senior Republicans also took to social media to criticize the raid and accuse the US Department of Justice of overreach.
The US National Archives in February said that it had recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida estate, which the Washington Post reported included highly classified texts, taken with him when he left Washington following his re-election defeat.
The documents and mementos — which also included correspondence from former US president Barack Obama — should by law have been turned over at the end of Trump’s presidency, but instead ended up at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The recovery of the boxes raised questions about Trump’s adherence to presidential records laws enacted after the 1970s Watergate scandal that require Oval Office occupants to preserve records related to administration activity.
The archives had requested then that the justice department open a probe into Trump’s practices.
White House staff also regularly discovered wads of paper clogging toilets, leading them to believe Trump was trying to get rid of certain documents, according to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
