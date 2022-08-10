Dozens wounded as Israel mounts West Bank raid

AFP, NABLUS, Palestinian Territories





At least 30 Palestinians were wounded in heavy clashes yesterday as Israeli troops raided a house in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, two days after deadly fighting in Gaza was halted by a truce.

“Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is exchange of fire,” the army said in a statement.

At least 30 Palestinians were wounded and at least one was in a serious condition, the Red Crescent said.

A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with Israeli security forces during their raid in West Bank city of Nablus yesterday. Photo: AFP

Palestinians traded gunfire with the Israeli army in the old city of Nablus, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.

Clashes with the Israeli army also broke out in other parts of Nablus, as Palestinians threw stones at troops.

Heavy gunfire was heard at the clashes, as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic in one of the West Bank’s largest cities to a standstill.

On Friday, Israel launched an aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip, leading militants to fire more than 1,000 rockets in retaliation, the army said.

An ceasefire reached on Sunday ended three days of intense fighting that killed 46 Palestinians and wounded 360, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.