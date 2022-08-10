Monesa Mubarez is not going to easily give up the rights she and other Afghan women won during 20 years of Western-backed rule.
Before the hardline Islamist Taliban swept back to power a year ago, the 31-year-old served as a director of policy monitoring at the Afghan Ministry of Finance
She was one of many women, mostly in big cities, who won freedoms that a former generation could not have dreamed of under the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s.
Photo: AFP
Now Mubarez has no job, as the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law severely limits women’s ability to work, requiring them to dress and act conservatively.
Under the new government, there are no women in the cabinet and the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs was shut down.
“One war ended, but the battle to find a rightful place for Afghan women has started ... we will raise our voice against every injustice until the last breath,” said Mubarez, who is among the most prominent campaigners in the capital, Kabul.
Despite the risk of beatings and detention by Taliban members patrolling the streets in the weeks after the Western-backed government was toppled, she joined several protests that broke out, determined to protect her hard-fought rights.
Those demonstrations have died down — the last one Mubarez took part in was on May 10.
However, she and others meet in homes in private acts of defiance, discussing women’s rights and encouraging people to join the cause. Such gatherings would have been virtually unthinkable the last time the Taliban governed Afghanistan.
During one such meeting at her home last month, Mubarez and a group of women sat in a circle on the floor, spoke about their experiences and chanted words including “food,” “work” and “freedom” as if they were at an outdoor rally.
“We fight for our own freedom, we fight for our rights and status, we work for no country, organization or spy agency. This is our country, this is our homeland, and we have every right to live here,” she said.
Country Representative for UN Women in Afghanistan Alison Davidian said stories like Mubarez’s are being repeated across the country.
“For many women across the world, walking outside the front door of your home is an ordinary part of life,” she said. “For many Afghan women, it is extraordinary. It is an act of defiance.”
While rules on women’s behavior in public are not always clear cut, in relatively liberal urban centers such as Kabul they often travel without a male chaperone. That is less common in more conservative regions, largely in the south and east.
All women are required to have a male chaperone when they travel more than 78km.
The Taliban’s treatment of girls and women is one of the main reasons the international community refuses to recognize Afghanistan’s new rulers, cutting off billions of dollars in aid and exacerbating an economic crisis there.
Senior officials at several ministries said that policies regarding women were set by top leaders and declined to comment further.
The Taliban leadership has said that all Afghans’ rights would be protected within their interpretation of sharia.
Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are banned from going to high school.
In March, the Taliban announced that female secondary schools would reopen, only to reverse its decision on the very morning that many girls had turned up excitedly for school.
Some have managed to enrol for private tutorials or online classes to continue their education.
“We are hopeful about schools reopening,” said Kerishma Rasheedi, 16, who started private tuition as a temporary measure.
She wants to leave the country with her parents so that she can return to school.
“I will never stop studying,” Rasheedi said.
