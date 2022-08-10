Nagasaki marks 1945 bombing

‘A PRESENT CRISIS’: The city’s mayor said talks on nuclear disarmament have not been acted upon, with an agreement on non-proliferation now ‘tenuous’

AP, TOKYO





Nagasaki yesterday paid tribute to those killed in the US atomic bombing 77 years ago, with Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue saying that Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry, but “a tangible and present crisis.”

Nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist and their elimination is the only way to save the future of humankind, Taue said in a speech at Nagasaki Peace Park.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threat of nuclear weapons use came only a month after it and four other nuclear powers pledged in a statement that nuclear war should never be fought, he said.

People on Tuesday pray at Nagasaki Peace Park on the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city. Photo: AP

“This has shown the world that the use of nuclear weapons is not a groundless fear, but a tangible and present crisis,” he said.

The belief that nuclear weapons can be possessed not for actual use, but for deterrence “is a fantasy, nothing more than a mere hope.”

The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II.

Participants, including diplomats from nuclear states, observed a moment of silence at 11:02am, the moment the bomb exploded above the southern Japanese city on Aug. 9, 1945.

Although Russia last week tried to roll back on Putin’s warning, fears of another atomic bombing have grown amid Russia’s threats of nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.

Japanese officials worry that the conflict might embolden China to be even more assertive in East Asia, and the government is pushing to further step up its military capability and spending.

Japan has renounced its own possession, production or hosting of nuclear weapons, but as an ally of Washington, it hosts 50,000 US troops and is protected by the US’ nuclear umbrella.

Still, Russia’s nuclear threat has prompted some hawkish lawmakers in the governing party have also proposed a possibility of nuclear sharing with the US.

Taue said that discussions about nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation over the past decades have not been put into practice and trust in the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has become “tenuous.”

“We must recognize that ridding ourselves of nuclear weapons is the only realistic way of protecting the Earth and humankind’s future,” he said.

Taue urged Japan’s government to exercise leadership in pursuing peace diplomacy that does not rely on nuclear deterrence.