Nagasaki yesterday paid tribute to those killed in the US atomic bombing 77 years ago, with Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue saying that Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry, but “a tangible and present crisis.”
Nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist and their elimination is the only way to save the future of humankind, Taue said in a speech at Nagasaki Peace Park.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threat of nuclear weapons use came only a month after it and four other nuclear powers pledged in a statement that nuclear war should never be fought, he said.
Photo: AP
“This has shown the world that the use of nuclear weapons is not a groundless fear, but a tangible and present crisis,” he said.
The belief that nuclear weapons can be possessed not for actual use, but for deterrence “is a fantasy, nothing more than a mere hope.”
The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II.
Participants, including diplomats from nuclear states, observed a moment of silence at 11:02am, the moment the bomb exploded above the southern Japanese city on Aug. 9, 1945.
Although Russia last week tried to roll back on Putin’s warning, fears of another atomic bombing have grown amid Russia’s threats of nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.
Japanese officials worry that the conflict might embolden China to be even more assertive in East Asia, and the government is pushing to further step up its military capability and spending.
Japan has renounced its own possession, production or hosting of nuclear weapons, but as an ally of Washington, it hosts 50,000 US troops and is protected by the US’ nuclear umbrella.
Still, Russia’s nuclear threat has prompted some hawkish lawmakers in the governing party have also proposed a possibility of nuclear sharing with the US.
Taue said that discussions about nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation over the past decades have not been put into practice and trust in the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has become “tenuous.”
“We must recognize that ridding ourselves of nuclear weapons is the only realistic way of protecting the Earth and humankind’s future,” he said.
Taue urged Japan’s government to exercise leadership in pursuing peace diplomacy that does not rely on nuclear deterrence.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its
ACROPORA REVIVAL: A marine science official said that the results of recent studies showed that the reef can still recover in periods that are free of intense disturbances Parts of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef now have the highest levels of coral cover in decades, an Australian government report said yesterday. Portions of the UNESCO heritage site showed a marked increase in coral cover in the past year, reaching levels not seen in 36 years of monitoring, the Australian Institute of Marine Science said. Scientists surveying 87 sites said that northern and central parts of the reef had bounced back from damage more quickly than some had expected, thanks mainly to fast-growing Acropora — a branching coral that supports thousands of marine species. “These latest results demonstrate the reef can still recover