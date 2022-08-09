IRAN
Ten killed in stabbing spree
Police arrested an Afghan man suspected of stabbing 10 other farm workers to death following a quarrel over land, state media reported yesterday. The rampage in a remote village in the southeast was a rare such incident in the Islamic Republic. The official IRNA news agency said four Iranians and six Afghans were killed, and one farm worker was wounded in the rampage on Sunday and was in hospital. The suspect was mentally unbalanced, the report said. A decades-long drought has caused increased disputes over water resources and land with better access to water. Hunting rifles are the only weapon that Iranians are allowed to possess legally.
UKRAINE
More grain ships depart
Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports yesterday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to 10 since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in grain shipments caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world. The Sacura, which departed from Pivdennyi, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, while the Arizona, which left Chornomorsk, is carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun in southern Turkey.
ITALY
Alliance collapses in days
A centrist party quit its alliance with the Democrats, days after agreeing to join forces in a bid to prevent a right-wing landslide in next month’s elections triggered by the fall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government. The Azione party pulled out because “the pieces just didn’t fit together,” its leader, Carlo Calenda, said during an interview with national broadcaster Rai on Sunday. “I’m not comfortable with this, there is no courage, beauty, seriousness and love in doing politics, so I communicated to the leaders of the Democratic Party that I do not intend to continue with this alliance,” Calenda said.
UNITED STATES
Man drowns in flash flood
A man drowned on Sunday in northern New Mexico when a flash flood swept through a burn area left by the state’s largest recorded wildfire, a local rancher said, marking the fourth such death reported in just more than two weeks. A torrent of water carried the man’s pickup truck off highway 434 at about 2pm about 14km northeast of the town of Mora, Kenny Zamora said, adding that the man’s vehicle was found on his ranch. “The water was so strong it pushed him into the arroyo,” Zamora said, using the term for a usually dry riverbed that runs during heavy rain.
CHILE
Sinkhole doubles in size
A sinkhole has doubled in size, prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50m across and goes down 200m. The National Service of Geology and Mining late on Saturday said that it is still investigating the gaping hole near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian company Lundin Mining, about 665km north of Santiago. In addition to ordering all work to stop, the geology and mining service said it was starting a “sanctioning process.” The agency did not provide details on what that action would involve.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its
ACROPORA REVIVAL: A marine science official said that the results of recent studies showed that the reef can still recover in periods that are free of intense disturbances Parts of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef now have the highest levels of coral cover in decades, an Australian government report said yesterday. Portions of the UNESCO heritage site showed a marked increase in coral cover in the past year, reaching levels not seen in 36 years of monitoring, the Australian Institute of Marine Science said. Scientists surveying 87 sites said that northern and central parts of the reef had bounced back from damage more quickly than some had expected, thanks mainly to fast-growing Acropora — a branching coral that supports thousands of marine species. “These latest results demonstrate the reef can still recover