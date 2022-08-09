World News Quick Take

Agencies





IRAN

Ten killed in stabbing spree

Police arrested an Afghan man suspected of stabbing 10 other farm workers to death following a quarrel over land, state media reported yesterday. The rampage in a remote village in the southeast was a rare such incident in the Islamic Republic. The official IRNA news agency said four Iranians and six Afghans were killed, and one farm worker was wounded in the rampage on Sunday and was in hospital. The suspect was mentally unbalanced, the report said. A decades-long drought has caused increased disputes over water resources and land with better access to water. Hunting rifles are the only weapon that Iranians are allowed to possess legally.

UKRAINE

More grain ships depart

Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports yesterday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to 10 since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in grain shipments caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world. The Sacura, which departed from Pivdennyi, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, while the Arizona, which left Chornomorsk, is carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

ITALY

Alliance collapses in days

A centrist party quit its alliance with the Democrats, days after agreeing to join forces in a bid to prevent a right-wing landslide in next month’s elections triggered by the fall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government. The Azione party pulled out because “the pieces just didn’t fit together,” its leader, Carlo Calenda, said during an interview with national broadcaster Rai on Sunday. “I’m not comfortable with this, there is no courage, beauty, seriousness and love in doing politics, so I communicated to the leaders of the Democratic Party that I do not intend to continue with this alliance,” Calenda said.

UNITED STATES

Man drowns in flash flood

A man drowned on Sunday in northern New Mexico when a flash flood swept through a burn area left by the state’s largest recorded wildfire, a local rancher said, marking the fourth such death reported in just more than two weeks. A torrent of water carried the man’s pickup truck off highway 434 at about 2pm about 14km northeast of the town of Mora, Kenny Zamora said, adding that the man’s vehicle was found on his ranch. “The water was so strong it pushed him into the arroyo,” Zamora said, using the term for a usually dry riverbed that runs during heavy rain.

CHILE

Sinkhole doubles in size

A sinkhole has doubled in size, prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50m across and goes down 200m. The National Service of Geology and Mining late on Saturday said that it is still investigating the gaping hole near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian company Lundin Mining, about 665km north of Santiago. In addition to ordering all work to stop, the geology and mining service said it was starting a “sanctioning process.” The agency did not provide details on what that action would involve.