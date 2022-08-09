Police in New Mexico on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a “vehicle of interest” in their probe of four fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in Albuquerque over the past nine months are believed by investigators to be related.
The latest victim, police said, was gunned down on Friday night, in a killing that local Muslim leaders said occurred shortly after he had attended funeral services for two others slain during the past couple of weeks.
All three of those men, as well as the first victim who was shot dead in November last year, were Muslim men of Pakistani or Afghan descent who resided in Albuquerque, the state’s largest city, police said.
Police have given few details of the latest murder, but described the first three killings as ambush shootings.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has characterized them as “targeted killings of Muslim residents.”
US President Joe Biden posted a message on Twitter on Sunday expressing solidarity with the Muslim community, adding: “These hateful attack have no place in America.”
Albuquerque police officials told a news conference hours later that they were following a number of leads and issued a bulletin with photographs of a four-door, dark gray Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows that they described as a “vehicle of interest” in the investigation.
It was left unclear how the car was tied to the case and police said they had yet to determine whether they were seeking one or more suspects in the investigation.
The three latest victims belonged to the same mosque, Islamic Center of New Mexico spokesperson Tahir Gauba said.
Officials were withholding the identity of the man killed on Friday pending notification of next of kin.
However, Gauba said he was killed shortly after attending the funeral for the two previous victims.
Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning director for the city of Espanola who immigrated from Pakistan, was shot dead on Monday last week outside his apartment complex, less than a week after Aftab Hussein, 41, from Albuquerque’s large Afghan community, was found slain on July 26 near the city’s international district, police said.
Hussain also worked on the campaign team for US Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico.
Police said they are treating those two slayings, along with Friday’s killing, as linked to the Nov. 7 murder of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi, also a Muslim from Afghanistan, who was shot to death in a parking lot outside a halal supermarket and cafe.
“There are several things in common with all four of the homicides,” city police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told reporters on Sunday.
Asked whether investigators consider the killings to be hate crimes, Gallegos said: “Hate is determined by motive, and we don’t know that motive at this point.”
Gauba estimated there are 3,000 to 5,000 Muslims living in and around Albuquerque, a city of more than 564,000 residents overall, and they account for about 85 percent of the state’s Muslim population.
New Mexico State Police, the FBI and the US Marshals Service are among the agencies assisting in the investigation.
