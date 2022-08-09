Drought reveals WWII bomb in Italy’s River Po

Reuters, BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy





Heat waves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: The drought-stricken waters of Italy’s River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War II bomb.

Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450kg bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua.

“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the River Po due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought,” Colonel Marco Nasi said.

A soldier from the army’s ordnance disposal unit oversees the removal of a World War II bomb from the River Po in Borgo Virgilio, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

It was no easy task to clear the bomb.

About 3,000 people living nearby were evacuated for the disposal operation, the army said.

The area’s airspace was shut down, and navigation along that stretch of the waterway as well as traffic on a railway line and state road close by were halted.

“At first, some of the inhabitants said they would not move, but in the last few days, we think we have persuaded everyone,” Borgo Virgilio Mayor Francesco Aporti said, adding that if people had refused to leave, operations would have been halted.

Bomb disposal engineers removed the fuse from the US-manufactured device, which the army said contained 240kg of explosive.

Then the bomb squad, escorted by police, transferred the device to a quarry in Medole municipality about 45km away, where it was destroyed.

Italy last month declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po, which is the country’s longest river. It accounts for about one-third of Italy’s agricultural production and is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.