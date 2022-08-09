US Senate passes climate, health bill

‘MANY COMPROMISES’: The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ would provide people with tax credit when buying electric vehicles and lower the cost of some medicines in the US

After 18 months of arduous negotiations and a marathon night of debate, the US Senate on Sunday passed US President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate, tax and healthcare plan — a significant victory for the president ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Voting as a unified bloc and with the tie-breaking vote cast by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats approved the US$430 billion spending plan, which is to go to the US House of Representatives this week, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by Biden.

The plan, crafted in sensitive talks with members on the right wing of his Democratic Party, would include the biggest US investment ever on climate — US$370 billion aimed at effecting a 40 percent drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

That would give Biden a clear victory on one of his top agenda items and go some way toward restoring US leadership in meeting the global climate challenge.

Biden hailed the passage of the bill, highlighting the work that went into it — and acknowledging that not everyone is happy with the final result.

“It required many compromises. Doing important things almost always does. The House should pass this as soon as possible and I look forward to signing it into law,” the president said in a statement.

The bill — officially known as the “Inflation Reduction Act” — passed the Senate with no Republicans voting in favor.

The bill would provide Americans with a tax credit of up to US$7,500 when purchasing an electric vehicle, plus a 30 percent discount when they install solar panels on their roofs.

It would also provide millions to help protect and conserve forests — which have been increasingly ravaged in recent years by wildfires during record heat waves that scientists say are linked to global warming.

Billions of dollars in tax credits would also go to some of the country’s worst-polluting industries to help their transition to greener methods — a measure bitterly opposed by some liberal Democrats who have, however, accepted this as a least-bad alternative after months of frustration.

Biden, who came to office with promises of sweeping reforms, has seen his hopes dashed, then revived, then dashed again.

The bill would provide US$64 billion for healthcare initiatives and ensure a lowering of some drug costs — which can be 10 times more expensive in the US than in some other rich countries.

However, progressive Democrats long ago had to give up their ambitions for free preschool and community colleges, and expanded healthcare for elderly people.

“Millions of seniors will continue to have rotten teeth and lack the dentures, hearing aids or eyeglasses that they deserve,” US Senator Bernie Sanders said from the Senate floor. “This bill, as currently written, does nothing to address it.”

However, fellow Democrats, eager to pass the legislation ahead of November midterms when control of the US Congress is at stake, have rejected any change in the text.

To help offset the plan’s massive spending, it would reduce the US deficit through a new 15 percent minimum tax on companies with profits of US$1 billion or more — a move targeting some that now pay far less.

That measure could generate more than US$258 billion in tax receipts for the government over the next 10 years, by some estimates.