COVID-19: HK cuts quarantine stay for arrivals

AP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong is to reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the territory’s leader said yesterday.

Hong Kong remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect on Friday would be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (李家超) said that arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements would be restricted through the use of a health code system.

Travelers head to quarantine at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Lee said that the new policy of just three days in quarantine was made after scientific evidence and data had been analyzed to control the risk factors.

“We also have to balance the risks against the economic activities and the social lives of [people in] Hong Kong,” Lee said.

The data “gives us the indication that the risk factor of people who have finished three days quarantine in a designated hotel ... is actually no more than the risk level of transmission in society,” he said.

The changes to COVID-19 policies come in spite of an increase in daily infections, which Hong Kong health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks.

During their week of quarantine and surveillance, travelers would also have to test regularly for COVID-19 and those who are infected must stay in isolation.

Those who test negative can use public transit and enter malls and markets, but they cannot enter bars and amusement parks or visit care homes, schools and certain medical facilities.

For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has imposed some of the strictest COVID-19 entry restrictions. At one point, it required up to 21 days of compulsory hotel quarantine for travelers and a “circuit breaker” mechanism that would ban flights from certain airlines if they import too many COVID-19 cases.

The measures have devastated Hong Kong’s tourism industry and disrupted business travel in a territory known for being an international financial center and a business hub.

Since the pandemic began, hundreds of thousands of residents have left Hong Kong. Many companies have also relocated to countries like Singapore where quarantine-free travel has resumed.

In Haikou, the capital of Hainan Province, authorities yesterday locked down the city’s residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays.

The temporary lockdown from 7am to 8pm follows an ongoing and indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday — which is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week — and lockdowns that started in four other cities in Hainan on Sunday.