Australia recorded 7,100 COVID-19 deaths in the first seven months of the year, new research from the Actuaries Institute showed, making the virus the third most common cause of death in the country so far this year.
Daily surveillance reports from state and territory health departments recorded 9,550 COVID-19 deaths from the start of January until the end of last month, including 1,934 deaths in July alone.
Modellers from the Actuaries Institute COVID-19 Mortality Working Group adjusted the deaths captured in this surveillance data to only include deaths where COVID-19 was the primary cause.
Photo: EPA-EFE
They estimated that 7,100 deaths were from COVID-19, as opposed to people who died from other conditions while also infected with COVID-19.
This means deaths from COVID-19 so far this year would be higher than deaths from cardiovascular disease (largely stroke, with about 5,500 deaths) and lung cancer (5,400), but lower than ischaemic heart diseases and dementia with about 10,000 deaths each.
Heart disease is the overall leading cause of death in Australia.
The COVID-19 deaths have been driven by a wave of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, in particular the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, combined with eased restrictions.
There are signs that the wave of cases and deaths might be abating.
Yesterday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state reached its peak on July 25.
However, Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said he expects the next wave to hit in December.
“The current pattern we have seen in Queensland and worldwide is a wave every three months,” Gerrard said.
No deaths in Queensland were reported yesterday.
New South Wales recorded four deaths in the latest reporting period yesterday. The state has frequently had deaths in the double digits in the past few months, including 15 on Saturday.
Victoria, which has also had high daily COVID-19 death tolls in the past few months, recorded one death.
There can be delays in collating COVID-19 deaths data as health departments wait on reports from aged care homes, hospitals and other third parties, and for the cause of death to be confirmed.
The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that non-COVID-19 deaths are also increasing this year. There were 59,147 deaths nationwide to April 30, which is 8,513 deaths (16.8 percent) more than the baseline average.
Deaths due to dementia including Alzheimer’s disease were 20.7 percent above the historical average in April, and cancer deaths were 4.7 percent above average. Deaths due to diabetes were 10.3 percent above average.
