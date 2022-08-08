SRI LANKA
Chinese ship not welcome
Colombo has asked China to defer a planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island nation after an objection from India, a government source said yesterday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Hambantota International Port. It is scheduled to arrive there on Thursday, Refinitiv shipping data showed. India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India’s backyard. The US$1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe. India this year alone has provided Sri Lanka with nearly US$4 billion in support.
AUSTRALIA
The Seekers’ singer dies
Judith Durham, the Australian singing great and vocalist of The Seekers, has died aged 79. Durham released a number of solo albums, but was best known as the voice of folk music group The Seekers, who she performed with from 1963 until 1968. The band quickly rocketed to worldwide success and sold more than 50 million records, with a number of international hits including I’ll Never Find Another You, The Carnival is Over, A World of Our Own and Georgy Girl. Durham died in palliative care on Friday, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement. Her death was a result of complications from a longstanding chronic lung disease, the statement said. Her bandmates in The Seekers — Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy — said their lives had been changed forever by losing “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Durham as “a national treasure and an Australian icon.”
UGANDA
LGBT group forced to close
The government has suspended the country’s leading gay rights organization, accusing it of operating illegally. The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations on Friday announced that it had suspended Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) for not registering with the authorities. The executive director of SMUG, Frank Mugisha, said the suspension was “a clear witch-hunt rooted in systematic homophobia that is fueled by anti-gay and anti-gender movements.” A 2012 attempt to register SMUG with the authorities was rejected because the organization’s name was deemed “undesirable,” the bureau and the non-profit said. “The refusal to legalize SMUG’s operations... was a clear indicator that the government of Uganda and its agencies are adamant and treat Ugandan gender and sexual minorities as second-class citizens,” the non-profit said in a statement.
BRAZIL
More Dom Phillips arrests
Brazil’s federal police on Saturday arrested five more men in an investigation into the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in June. Police said in a statement that seven arrest warrants were issued for illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region, the remote area close to the border with Colombia and Peru where Phillips and Pereira disappeared on June 5. Two of the seven suspects were already under arrest: Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia,” and fisher Amarildo Costa de Oliveira. Police said Colombia is suspected of leading and financing an armed criminal gang involved in illegal fishing. Three of the newly arrested men, whose names were not revealed, are relatives of Amarildo and were involved in concealing the bodies of Phillips and Pereira, the police said.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its