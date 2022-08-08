World News Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Chinese ship not welcome

Colombo has asked China to defer a planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island nation after an objection from India, a government source said yesterday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Hambantota International Port. It is scheduled to arrive there on Thursday, Refinitiv shipping data showed. India worries that the Chinese-built and leased port of Hambantota will be used by China as a military base in India’s backyard. The US$1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe. India this year alone has provided Sri Lanka with nearly US$4 billion in support.

AUSTRALIA

The Seekers’ singer dies

Judith Durham, the Australian singing great and vocalist of The Seekers, has died aged 79. Durham released a number of solo albums, but was best known as the voice of folk music group The Seekers, who she performed with from 1963 until 1968. The band quickly rocketed to worldwide success and sold more than 50 million records, with a number of international hits including I’ll Never Find Another You, The Carnival is Over, A World of Our Own and Georgy Girl. Durham died in palliative care on Friday, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement. Her death was a result of complications from a longstanding chronic lung disease, the statement said. Her bandmates in The Seekers — Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy — said their lives had been changed forever by losing “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Durham as “a national treasure and an Australian icon.”

UGANDA

LGBT group forced to close

The government has suspended the country’s leading gay rights organization, accusing it of operating illegally. The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations on Friday announced that it had suspended Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) for not registering with the authorities. The executive director of SMUG, Frank Mugisha, said the suspension was “a clear witch-hunt rooted in systematic homophobia that is fueled by anti-gay and anti-gender movements.” A 2012 attempt to register SMUG with the authorities was rejected because the organization’s name was deemed “undesirable,” the bureau and the non-profit said. “The refusal to legalize SMUG’s operations... was a clear indicator that the government of Uganda and its agencies are adamant and treat Ugandan gender and sexual minorities as second-class citizens,” the non-profit said in a statement.

BRAZIL

More Dom Phillips arrests

Brazil’s federal police on Saturday arrested five more men in an investigation into the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in June. Police said in a statement that seven arrest warrants were issued for illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region, the remote area close to the border with Colombia and Peru where Phillips and Pereira disappeared on June 5. Two of the seven suspects were already under arrest: Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia,” and fisher Amarildo Costa de Oliveira. Police said Colombia is suspected of leading and financing an armed criminal gang involved in illegal fishing. Three of the newly arrested men, whose names were not revealed, are relatives of Amarildo and were involved in concealing the bodies of Phillips and Pereira, the police said.