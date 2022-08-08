French authorities were on Saturday preparing to give vitamins to a beluga whale that has swum way up the Seine river, as they race to save the malnourished creature, which has so far refused food.
The visibly underweight whale was on Tuesday first spotted in the river that flows through Paris to the English Channel.
On Saturday, it had made its way to about 70km north of the French capital.
Photo: AFP
“It’s quite emaciated and seems to be having trouble eating,” Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, a senior police official from the Eure department in Normandy, which is overseeing the rescue operation, told journalists.
Rescuers had tried feeding it frozen herring and then live trout, but it did not seem to accept either, she said.
It is hoped that injecting the animal with vitamins will stimulate its appetite, she said.
Authorities were deciding whether to keep the animal in the waterway so it could regain its appetite or guide it back toward the sea, she said, adding that no decision has yet been taken.
She said small spots had appeared on its skin, but that scientists had not yet determined whether these were a natural occurrence because of the fresh water or signs of health difficulties.
On Friday, Gerard Mauger, vice-president of Cotentin Cetacean Study Group (GECC), said that despite being a notably sociable mammal, “it is behaving the same as yesterday, it seems very skittish. It rises to the surface only briefly, followed by long dives.”
Based on sonar recordings, it was also emitting very few of the chirps and quicks the whales are known for, raising further concerns about the animal’s health.
Mauger appealed to the public to stay away from the animal.
“Even trying to approach it with a lot of precautions, it’s difficult,” he said.
Belugas are normally found only in cold Arctic waters, and while they migrate south in the autumn to feed as ice forms, they rarely venture so far. An adult can reach up to 4m in length.
It is only the second recorded sighting of a beluga in a French river since 1948, when a fisherman in the estuary of the Loire river found one in his nets.
The sighting comes after a killer whale became stranded in the Seine and was later found dead between Le Havre and Rouen in late May.
An autopsy found that the animal, more than 4m long, had likely suffered exhaustion after being unable to feed.
However, officials said they had also discovered a bullet lodged in the base of its skull, although it was far from clear whether the wound played a role in its death.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its