One dead, 17 missing, 121 hurt in Cuba oil depot fire

‘LIKE A SHOCK WAVE’: The inferno was caused by lightning striking a tank. More than a dozen firefighters have not been found since a second tank exploded

AFP, HAVANA





Cuba on Saturday asked for help to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least one person dead, 121 people injured and 17 firefighters missing.

About 1,900 people have been evacuated from the affected area, said officials from the western Matanzas Province, where lightning struck a fuel tank late on Friday, triggering an explosion.

Provincial health official Luis Armando Wong told a news conference on Saturday evening that a first body had been recovered at the site.

Black smoke from an oil depot on fire billows across the sky as an old car passes by in Matanzas, Cuba, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Five people were critically injured, the Cuban presidency wrote on Twitter, with three others in a very serious condition in hospital.

The wounded included Cuban Minister of Energy Livan Arronte.

The president’s office said 17 firefighters were missing, those “who were closest” to the fire in an industrial zone of Matanzas, a city about 100km east of Havana.

“Cuba requested help and advice from friendly countries with experience in fuel” to help put out the fire, the presidency said in a statement.

Later in the day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed thanks to the governments of Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Nicaragua, Russia and Venezuela, “which have promptly offered material aid.”

“We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the US,” he added.

“We want to make clear that US law authorizes US entities and organizations to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba,” the US embassy in Havana wrote on Twitter.

The US has had sanctions against the one-party communist state for six decades.

The fire broke out after a bolt of lightning struck a tank on Friday at the depot on the outskirts of Matanzas, a city of 140,000 people.

By the early hours of Saturday, the fire had spread to a second tank, causing another blast and sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky.

Helicopters were hard at work fighting the blaze on Saturday, with ambulances, water tanks and cranes at the scene.

Exhausted firefighters were gathered at the plant, waiting to enter to look for their comrades who seemingly could not escape the second explosion.

“We felt the blast, like a shock wave that pushed you back,” said Laura Martinez, a resident of La Ganadera, near the disaster zone.

Upon hearing the first explosion, 32-year-old Yuney Hernandez and her children fled their home just 2km from the depot. They returned a few hours later.

Then they heard more blasts in the early morning hours, “like pieces of the tank were falling,” she said.

Ginelva Hernandez, 33, said she, her husband and three children were asleep when the explosions rang out.

“We threw ourselves out of bed; when we went out to the street, the sky was yellow,” she said. “The fear of people on the street is uncontrollable.”

Diaz-Canel said extinguishing the blaze “could take time,” while Asbel Leal, director of the Cuba Oil Union (CUPET) state oil company, said the country had never experienced a fire “of the magnitude we have today.”

The first tank contained about 26,000m3 of crude, about half its capacity, when it was struck by lightning, CUPET said.

The second contained 52,000m3 of fuel oil.

The official Granma newspaper reported that the fire was likely due to “a fault in the lightning-rod system, which could not withstand the energy from the electrical discharge.”

The depot supplies the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the largest in Cuba, but service to the plant has not been interrupted, the official said.

The disaster comes at a time when Cuba — with an outdated energy network and persistent fuel shortages — has faced mounting difficulties in meeting increased energy demands amid severe summer heat. Since May, authorities have imposed energy blackouts of up to 12 hours a day in some regions — sparking at least 20 protests around the nation of 11 million people.