How to upset Russian freight companies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and media personality Kylie Jenner in one go? Track their jets.
Flight-following Web sites and Twitter accounts offer real-time views of air traffic — and sometimes major news like US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip — but that exposure draws pushback ranging from complaints to gear seizures.
Whether Russian air freight firms, Saudi Arabian plane owners or others, Dan Streufert, founder of the US-based flight tracking site ADS-B Exchange, said his group gets dozens of “requests” each year to stop posting aircraft’s whereabouts.
Photo: AP
“We have not removed anything so far. This is all public information, and I don’t want to be the arbiter of who’s right and who’s wrong,” Streufert said.
Limits do apply in some cases, but groups that piece together the flight paths say that the core information source is legally available and open to anyone with the right gear.
US rules require planes in designated areas be equipped with ADS-B technology, which broadcasts aircraft positions using signals that relatively simple equipment can pick up.
Services such as Sweden-based Flightradar24 has 34,000 mostly volunteer-operated receivers around the world to pick up the signals, a key source of information, which the firm routs back to a central network and combines it with data on flight schedules and aircraft information.
Figuring out or confirming to whom a plane belongs can require some sleuthing, said jet tracker Jack Sweeney, who filed a public records request with the US government that yielded a form bearing the signature of a particular plane’s owner: Elon Musk.
Sweeney has gotten quite a bit of attention with his Twitter account that tracks the movements of the billionaire’s plane and even rejected Musk’s offer of US$5,000 to shut down @ElonJet, which has more than 480,000 followers.
“There’s so much traction, I’m doing something right. The celebrity thing — people like seeing what celebrities are doing, that and the whole emissions thing,” he said, referring to concerns over the planes’ greenhouse gas emissions. “Putting it on Twitter makes it easier for people to access and understand.”
Another of Sweeney’s Twitter accounts, powered by data provided by ADS-B Exchange, last month showed that Jenner’s plane took a flight in California that lasted just 17 minutes.
The Internet was not pleased, and she faced a torrent of criticism on social media over concerns about the message it sent regarding climate change.
“They tell us working class people to feel bad about our once-a-year flight to a much needed vacation while these celebs take private jets every other day as if it’s an Uber,” one Twitter user wrote, in an example of the outrage.
Neither Sweeney nor Streufert evoked a distinct red line they were concerned could be crossed by publishing the flight data.
“We will track anything because honestly, if somebody really was a bad actor, and they wanted to know where this stuff is, you can build the electronics for US$100 and just deploy receivers to pick up the same signals yourself,” Streufert said.
“The data is already out there,” Sweeney said. “I’m just redistributing it.”
There is also money to be made, but it is not clear how much — Streufert said he makes a living, but declined to provide specifics, while Sweeney said his flight-tracking work brought in about US$100 a month.
Flightradar24 did not provide its revenue.
The services’ information — as recently shown by the hundreds of thousands watching whether Pelosi would defy China’s warnings — has significant potential effects far beyond embarrassment of celebrities or the rankling of billionaires.
For example, ADS-B Exchange’s data was cited in a nonprofit group’s report accusing EU border agency Frontex worked to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, while US media used it to show surveillance planes flew over racial justice protests in Washington in 2020.
Dozens of US Congress members responded to the revelations by signing on to a letter urging the FBI and other US government entities such as the National Guard to “cease surveilling peaceful protests immediately and permanently.”
In some parts of the world, governments have made clear the technology and resulting information is not welcome.
Chinese state media last year reported that Beijing had confiscated hundreds of receivers used in crowd-sourced flight tracking, citing the risk of “espionage.”
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its