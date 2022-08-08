Gaza militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

DEATH COUNT RISING: Twenty-nine people had been killed in Gaza since Friday, local authorities said, including minors who Israel said were hit by a stray Islamic Jihad rocket

AFP, GAZA CITY





Gaza-based Palestinian militants yesterday fired rockets at Jerusalem for the first time since conflict escalated, as Israel bombarded Islamic Jihad positions for a third day in violence that has left 29 dead.

Updated figures from Gazan health authorities showed that six children were among those killed since the beginning of the “Israeli aggression” on Friday, in addition to 253 people who were injured.

Israel yesterday pressed on with its bombardment of positions of Islamic Jihad militants, who retaliated with barrages of rockets.

An Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile near the Israel-Gaza border yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The Israeli army has said the entire “senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday vowed that “the operation will continue as long as necessary.”

Gazan authorities initially said 32 people had died since Friday, but later revised the figure down to 29.

Israel said it had “irrefutable” evidence that a stray rocket from Islamic Jihad militants had been responsible for the deaths of multiple children in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many children were killed in the incident, but an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer saw six dead bodies at a nearby hospital, including three minors.

In Jerusalem, AFP reporters heard two explosions as rockets were intercepted in the air.

The al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, said it had “fired rockets” at the city, where air raid sirens wailed.

Jews yesterday marked the Tisha Be’av remembrance day by visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, in Israel-annexed east Jerusalem.

Tensions there have previously sparked wider violence, and Qatar-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has warned against allowing Jews to “storm” the compound, saying it could lead to an “uncontrollable” security crisis.

The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year devastated the impoverished territory, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians, and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

The military has warned that its latest aerial and artillery campaign against Islamic Jihad could last a week, but Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Cairo was talking “around the clock” with both sides to ease the violence.

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, as the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.