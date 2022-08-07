World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

US alliance ‘strong’: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a bid to bolster the countries’ “strong” alliance. Blinken is the most senior US official to visit the country — a treaty-bound US ally — since Marcos took office on June 30. “The alliance is strong and I believe can grow even stronger,” Blinken told Marcos, who hailed the “special relationship” between the two countries. Washington has a security pact with Manila and has backed its former colony in increasingly heated disputes in the South China Sea with Beijing.

NORTH KOREA

Pelosi called peace threat

The government yesterday slammed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a visit earlier this week to the fortified Demilitarized Zone, calling her the “worst destroyer of international peace.” Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the area between the two Koreas since then-US president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there in 2019. Prior to the visit, Pelosi discussed the “grave situation” and growing threat posed by the North’s nuclear weapons program with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. They called for “strong and extended deterrence against North Korea,” and vowed to support joint efforts to achieve Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

PAKISTAN

Lahore zoo to auction lions

A zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that will not stop growing. The Lahore Safari Zoo has so many lions that they have to take turns to access the paddocks, zoo deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua said. The zoo is planning to next week auction 12 of its 29 lions, he said, adding that “expenses for meat to feed them will also decrease.” Conservationists are opposed to the sale, with the WWF saying the creatures should be moved to other established zoos, or breeding females sterilized or given contraceptives.

LIBYA

Clashes erupt in capital

Clashes between armed groups erupted overnight in Tripoli, local media reported. An Agence France-Presse journalist heard gunfire and explosions at about 1am yesterday. The fighting, with light and heavy weapons, occurred in the El Jebs district, media reports said. Tensions have been rising for months, as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli. The clashes were between groups loyal to Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, head of the unity government based in Tripoli, and others following his rival Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in the east after he made a pact with Haftar.

NICARAGUA

Bishop prosecuted

Police on Friday said they had begun an investigation against a Catholic bishop who has been an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega. They accused Bishop Rolando Alvarez of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” Police blocked his attempt to go to the cathedral in Matagalpa on Friday so he instead celebrated Mass from home. The announcement came hours after first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo criticized “sins against spirituality” and “the exhibition of hate” in an apparent reference to Alvarez.