PHILIPPINES
US alliance ‘strong’: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a bid to bolster the countries’ “strong” alliance. Blinken is the most senior US official to visit the country — a treaty-bound US ally — since Marcos took office on June 30. “The alliance is strong and I believe can grow even stronger,” Blinken told Marcos, who hailed the “special relationship” between the two countries. Washington has a security pact with Manila and has backed its former colony in increasingly heated disputes in the South China Sea with Beijing.
NORTH KOREA
Pelosi called peace threat
The government yesterday slammed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a visit earlier this week to the fortified Demilitarized Zone, calling her the “worst destroyer of international peace.” Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the area between the two Koreas since then-US president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there in 2019. Prior to the visit, Pelosi discussed the “grave situation” and growing threat posed by the North’s nuclear weapons program with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. They called for “strong and extended deterrence against North Korea,” and vowed to support joint efforts to achieve Pyongyang’s denuclearization.
PAKISTAN
Lahore zoo to auction lions
A zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that will not stop growing. The Lahore Safari Zoo has so many lions that they have to take turns to access the paddocks, zoo deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua said. The zoo is planning to next week auction 12 of its 29 lions, he said, adding that “expenses for meat to feed them will also decrease.” Conservationists are opposed to the sale, with the WWF saying the creatures should be moved to other established zoos, or breeding females sterilized or given contraceptives.
LIBYA
Clashes erupt in capital
Clashes between armed groups erupted overnight in Tripoli, local media reported. An Agence France-Presse journalist heard gunfire and explosions at about 1am yesterday. The fighting, with light and heavy weapons, occurred in the El Jebs district, media reports said. Tensions have been rising for months, as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli. The clashes were between groups loyal to Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, head of the unity government based in Tripoli, and others following his rival Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in the east after he made a pact with Haftar.
NICARAGUA
Bishop prosecuted
Police on Friday said they had begun an investigation against a Catholic bishop who has been an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega. They accused Bishop Rolando Alvarez of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” Police blocked his attempt to go to the cathedral in Matagalpa on Friday so he instead celebrated Mass from home. The announcement came hours after first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo criticized “sins against spirituality” and “the exhibition of hate” in an apparent reference to Alvarez.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because “you never know what you’re going to get.” Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star, Aamir Khan. It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims such as Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Modi. Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India’s biggest films of the year. This is due in large part to its