SOUTH KOREA

First lunar orbiter launched

The country’s first lunar orbiter has launched on a year-long mission to observe the moon, Seoul said yesterday. Danuri — a portmanteau of the Korean words for “noon” and “enjoy” — was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida by SpaceX. It aims to reach the moon by the middle of December. “South Korea’s first lunar orbiter ‘Danuri’ left for space at 8:08am on August 5, 2022,” the Ministry of Science and ICT wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the rocket blasting off. Danuri “successfully entered orbit toward the moon,” Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seok told reporters, adding that researchers were communicating with Danuri through NASA’s deep-space antenna in Canberra. Danuri is equipped with six instruments to conduct research, including investigating the lunar surface to identify potential landing sites.

NORTH KOREA

All ‘fever cases’ recovered

Pyongyang yesterday reported zero “fever cases” for a seventh straight day, state media said, adding that everyone who had fallen sick since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 cases had recovered. After maintaining a rigid COVID-19 blockade since the start of the pandemic, Pyongyang in May said it detected an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” with leader Kim Jong-un putting himself front and center of the government’s response. Authorities refer to “fever patients” rather than “COVID-19 patients” in case reports, apparently due to a lack of testing capacity. Yesterday, state media said “the overall anti-epidemic situation of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] has entered a definite phase of stability.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Face scans mandated

Migrants who have been convicted of a criminal offense would be required to scan their faces up to five times a day using smartwatches with facial recognition technology under plans from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice. In May, the government awarded a contract to technology firm Buddi Limited to deliver “non-fitted devices” to monitor “specific cohorts” as part of the Home Office Satellite Tracking Service. The scheme is due to be introduced from the autumn across the kingdom. Locations would be tracked “24/7, allowing trail monitoring data to be recorded,” the Home Office said. Campaigners say 24-hour surveillance of asylum seekers breaches human rights. “Facial recognition is known to be an imperfect and dangerous technology that tends to discriminate against people of color and marginalized communities. These innovations in policing and surveillance are often driven by private companies who profit from governments’ race toward total surveillance and control of populations,” said Lucie Audibert, a lawyer for Privacy International.

UNITED STATES

Four struck near White House

Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House in Washington, fire officials said late on Thursday. The four victims — two men and two women — were injured in Lafayette Park, directly outside the White House complex, they said. Secret Service and Park Police officers witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, they said. Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7pm and transported the victims to hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” Washington Fire Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.