SOUTH KOREA
First lunar orbiter launched
The country’s first lunar orbiter has launched on a year-long mission to observe the moon, Seoul said yesterday. Danuri — a portmanteau of the Korean words for “noon” and “enjoy” — was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida by SpaceX. It aims to reach the moon by the middle of December. “South Korea’s first lunar orbiter ‘Danuri’ left for space at 8:08am on August 5, 2022,” the Ministry of Science and ICT wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the rocket blasting off. Danuri “successfully entered orbit toward the moon,” Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seok told reporters, adding that researchers were communicating with Danuri through NASA’s deep-space antenna in Canberra. Danuri is equipped with six instruments to conduct research, including investigating the lunar surface to identify potential landing sites.
NORTH KOREA
All ‘fever cases’ recovered
Pyongyang yesterday reported zero “fever cases” for a seventh straight day, state media said, adding that everyone who had fallen sick since the country confirmed its first COVID-19 cases had recovered. After maintaining a rigid COVID-19 blockade since the start of the pandemic, Pyongyang in May said it detected an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and activated a “maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” with leader Kim Jong-un putting himself front and center of the government’s response. Authorities refer to “fever patients” rather than “COVID-19 patients” in case reports, apparently due to a lack of testing capacity. Yesterday, state media said “the overall anti-epidemic situation of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] has entered a definite phase of stability.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Face scans mandated
Migrants who have been convicted of a criminal offense would be required to scan their faces up to five times a day using smartwatches with facial recognition technology under plans from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice. In May, the government awarded a contract to technology firm Buddi Limited to deliver “non-fitted devices” to monitor “specific cohorts” as part of the Home Office Satellite Tracking Service. The scheme is due to be introduced from the autumn across the kingdom. Locations would be tracked “24/7, allowing trail monitoring data to be recorded,” the Home Office said. Campaigners say 24-hour surveillance of asylum seekers breaches human rights. “Facial recognition is known to be an imperfect and dangerous technology that tends to discriminate against people of color and marginalized communities. These innovations in policing and surveillance are often driven by private companies who profit from governments’ race toward total surveillance and control of populations,” said Lucie Audibert, a lawyer for Privacy International.
UNITED STATES
Four struck near White House
Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House in Washington, fire officials said late on Thursday. The four victims — two men and two women — were injured in Lafayette Park, directly outside the White House complex, they said. Secret Service and Park Police officers witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, they said. Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7pm and transported the victims to hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” Washington Fire Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed