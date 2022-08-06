Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Thursday lashed out at Amnesty International after it accused his forces of breaching international law and endangering civilians in their defense against Russia’s invasion.
The sharp rebuke came as three more ships loaded with more than 58,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain were yesterday set to depart from Black Sea ports under an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv aimed at easing a global food shortage.
In a report on Thursday, the rights group listed incidents in 19 cities and towns in which Ukrainian forces appeared to have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases in residential areas — findings Zelenskiy equated to victim-blaming in his evening address.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The group sought to offer “amnesty [to] the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim,” he said. “There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist.”
“If someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are supposedly equal in some way ... then this cannot be tolerated,” he said.
After a four-month investigation, Amnesty International said it had found that the Ukrainian military had established bases in schools and hospitals, and launched attacks from populated areas, asserting that the tactics breached international humanitarian law.
However, the group said the tactics “in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks,” which have battered civilian populations.
On Thursday, Russian bombardments targeted several towns and villages, including Mykolaiv in the south, where residential buildings were damaged in two neighborhoods, the city mayor said.
Eight people were killed and four injured by a Russian strike that hit a bus stop in Toretsk, near the eastern front line, the regional governor said.
In Kharkiv, the country’s second-most populous city, local authorities reported Russian missile attacks on industrial zones.
Ukrainian forces are conducting a counteroffensive in the south, where they claim to have retaken more than 50 villages previously controled by Moscow.
Meanwhile, three more ships laden with Ukrainian maize were set to depart yesterday morning — two from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa, where the first grain shipment to leave Ukraine since the war began set sail on Monday.
Grain shipments to global markets have been able to resume under a deal struck last month between Kyiv and Moscow — mediated by Turkey and under the aegis of the UN — in a bid to alleviate a crisis that has seen food prices soar in several countries.
The deal provides for the establishment of secure corridors in the Black Sea to allow merchant ships to export 20 million to 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain held up in port.
Separately, the EU on Thursday said it is to sanction former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and his son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, for allegedly undermining Ukraine’s security.
Victor Yanukovych’s administration was in 2014 overthrown by a popular uprising against its pro-Russian stance.
Following his ouster, Moscow moved to annex Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region.
The EU said the 72-year-old former president, who is based in Russia, still plays a “role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and the state’s stability and security.”
The sanctions document accuses him of plotting to return to power if the Russian invasion succeeds in toppling Zelenskiy, while his son stands accused of “conducting transactions with the separatist groups in the Donbas region,” a reference to Russian proxy forces.
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic
MANAAKITANGA’: Tourism operators, businesses and universities welcomed the news, despite Immigration New Zealand cautioning not to expect a flood of visitors New Zealand’s borders yesterday fully opened for the first time since they abruptly snapped shut to keep COVID-19 out in March 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the nation was “open for business” after the final stage of the phased reopening, which began in April, was completed on Sunday night. Visitors from around the world are once again allowed into New Zealand, including maritime arrivals, those on student visas and those from non-visa waiver countries, such as China and India. The reopening was “an enormous moment” Ardern said yesterday in a speech at the China Business Summit. “It’s been a staged and
On a beach in the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen, just a few kilometers from Taiwan’s Kinmen, life is carefree, despite some of the worst cross-strait tensions in decades. Ignoring warnings from Beijing, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday — the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the nation in 25 years — sparking a diplomatic firestorm. China yesterday launched some of its largest-ever military drills — exercises set to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. However, on Xiamen’s palm-fringed beach, there was little concern. “A war? No, I don’t care,” a young IT worker surnamed