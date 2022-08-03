World News Quick Take

Agencies





MEXICO

Migrants found in truck

Mexican authorities on Monday found 45 migrants in a hidden compartment of a truck — one of the most dangerous transportation methods used by people smugglers. National Guard agents made the discovery in the eastern state of Veracruz after hearing voices coming from inside the vehicle, which was carrying scrap metal, the National Migration Institute said. The unventilated compartment was accessible by a passageway only big enough to crawl through, it said. The migrants, from countries including Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Cuba, were detained while their legal situation is reviewed, the agency said.

NEW ZEALAND

Wellington offers Samoa aid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced financial support for Samoa on a visit to the Pacific island nation as she seeks to reaffirm Wellington’s commitment to the region amid increased interest from China. New Zealand would contribute NZ$15 million (US$9.4 million) as part of a new climate change partnership with Samoa, Ardern said in a statement from Apia. Another NZ$12 million would be provided to assist with the rebuilding of a market in the capital destroyed by fire in 2016, she said. “I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Samoa and the priorities of the government of Samoa,” Ardern said. “This funding will help build Samoa’s resilience to the impacts of climate change and its transition to a low emissions economy.” New Zealand and Australia were shocked when China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April, a major diplomatic victory for Beijing and its first such deal in the Pacific. Ardern told a NATO summit in June that China was becoming more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms. In a speech on Monday, she urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that Beijing has benefited from international rules and has a duty to uphold them.

NETHERLANDS

Rutte breaks PM record

Mark Rutte yesterday became the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history, a testament to his energy for the job, as well as the political survival skills he has honed over his 12-year tenure. “I feel like I’m getting to the halfway point,” Rutte quipped at his most recent news conference on July 15 before leaving for summer vacation. A veteran on the European political scene, Rutte, 55, has weathered more than a dozen domestic crises. Many Dutch voters say they are weary of his leadership, but there is no obvious alternative. “It’s been thing after thing after thing and people are upset,” said Mariken van der Velden, assistant professor of political communication at Amsterdam’s Free University. Recent troubles include a scandal over childcare subsidies that brought down Rutte’s previous government, an incident where he claimed to have “no active memory” of his own earlier statements, and one in which he acknowledged erasing text messages on his phone. Yesterday, he notched his 4,310th day in office — a day longer than former prime minister Ruud Lubbers who served in the 1980s and early 1990s. Rutte formed his first coalition in 2010, and his fourth in October last year following an election widely seen as a referendum on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Van der Velden said Rutte has a knack for getting through difficult moments.