MEXICO
Migrants found in truck
Mexican authorities on Monday found 45 migrants in a hidden compartment of a truck — one of the most dangerous transportation methods used by people smugglers. National Guard agents made the discovery in the eastern state of Veracruz after hearing voices coming from inside the vehicle, which was carrying scrap metal, the National Migration Institute said. The unventilated compartment was accessible by a passageway only big enough to crawl through, it said. The migrants, from countries including Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Cuba, were detained while their legal situation is reviewed, the agency said.
NEW ZEALAND
Wellington offers Samoa aid
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced financial support for Samoa on a visit to the Pacific island nation as she seeks to reaffirm Wellington’s commitment to the region amid increased interest from China. New Zealand would contribute NZ$15 million (US$9.4 million) as part of a new climate change partnership with Samoa, Ardern said in a statement from Apia. Another NZ$12 million would be provided to assist with the rebuilding of a market in the capital destroyed by fire in 2016, she said. “I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Samoa and the priorities of the government of Samoa,” Ardern said. “This funding will help build Samoa’s resilience to the impacts of climate change and its transition to a low emissions economy.” New Zealand and Australia were shocked when China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April, a major diplomatic victory for Beijing and its first such deal in the Pacific. Ardern told a NATO summit in June that China was becoming more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms. In a speech on Monday, she urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that Beijing has benefited from international rules and has a duty to uphold them.
NETHERLANDS
Rutte breaks PM record
Mark Rutte yesterday became the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history, a testament to his energy for the job, as well as the political survival skills he has honed over his 12-year tenure. “I feel like I’m getting to the halfway point,” Rutte quipped at his most recent news conference on July 15 before leaving for summer vacation. A veteran on the European political scene, Rutte, 55, has weathered more than a dozen domestic crises. Many Dutch voters say they are weary of his leadership, but there is no obvious alternative. “It’s been thing after thing after thing and people are upset,” said Mariken van der Velden, assistant professor of political communication at Amsterdam’s Free University. Recent troubles include a scandal over childcare subsidies that brought down Rutte’s previous government, an incident where he claimed to have “no active memory” of his own earlier statements, and one in which he acknowledged erasing text messages on his phone. Yesterday, he notched his 4,310th day in office — a day longer than former prime minister Ruud Lubbers who served in the 1980s and early 1990s. Rutte formed his first coalition in 2010, and his fourth in October last year following an election widely seen as a referendum on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Van der Velden said Rutte has a knack for getting through difficult moments.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic