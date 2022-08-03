Judge says some of plane crew can depart Argentina

AFP, BUENOS AIRES





An Argentine judge investigating the Iranian and Venezuelan crew of a cargo plane that has been grounded in Buenos Aires since June on Monday authorized the departure of 12 of them, local media reported.

However, federal judge Federico Villena did order seven of the 19 to be retained in Argentina, the reports said.

According to the ruling disclosed by the press, the judge considered that there were still elements to be investigated pertaining to Iranian Gholamrez Ghasemi, designated by the Argentine intelligence service as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, as well as three other Iranians and three Venezuelans.

The plane arrived in Argentina from Mexico on June 6 with 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians on board before trying to fly to Uruguay two days later, where it was refused entry.

Uruguayan Minister of the Interior Luis Alberto Heber said that his country had received a “formal warning from Paraguayan intelligence” about the plane.

The plane then returned to Argentina, where it has been grounded ever since.

The aircraft belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Conviasa, which is under sanctions from the US Department of the Treasury. It was bought a year ago from the Iranian airline Mahan Air, which the US has accused of links to the Revolutionary Guards.

The Iranian connections are sensitive for Argentina, which has issued warrants for a number of former Iranian leaders for the 1994 attack against the AMIA Jewish center that left 85 people dead and about 300 injured.

Ten days ago, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian asked the Argentine diplomatic representative in Tehran for an “immediate” lifting of the ban on the five Iranian crew members leaving the country.

Before its trip to Argentina, the plane had been in Paraguay in May, from where it took a shipment of cigarettes to the Caribbean island of Aruba, its manifest showed.