An Argentine judge investigating the Iranian and Venezuelan crew of a cargo plane that has been grounded in Buenos Aires since June on Monday authorized the departure of 12 of them, local media reported.
However, federal judge Federico Villena did order seven of the 19 to be retained in Argentina, the reports said.
According to the ruling disclosed by the press, the judge considered that there were still elements to be investigated pertaining to Iranian Gholamrez Ghasemi, designated by the Argentine intelligence service as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, as well as three other Iranians and three Venezuelans.
The plane arrived in Argentina from Mexico on June 6 with 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians on board before trying to fly to Uruguay two days later, where it was refused entry.
Uruguayan Minister of the Interior Luis Alberto Heber said that his country had received a “formal warning from Paraguayan intelligence” about the plane.
The plane then returned to Argentina, where it has been grounded ever since.
The aircraft belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Conviasa, which is under sanctions from the US Department of the Treasury. It was bought a year ago from the Iranian airline Mahan Air, which the US has accused of links to the Revolutionary Guards.
The Iranian connections are sensitive for Argentina, which has issued warrants for a number of former Iranian leaders for the 1994 attack against the AMIA Jewish center that left 85 people dead and about 300 injured.
Ten days ago, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian asked the Argentine diplomatic representative in Tehran for an “immediate” lifting of the ban on the five Iranian crew members leaving the country.
Before its trip to Argentina, the plane had been in Paraguay in May, from where it took a shipment of cigarettes to the Caribbean island of Aruba, its manifest showed.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic